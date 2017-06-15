43-year-old Regina Webb works for Eagle Food Services, the company that provides meals for the inmates in the Putnam County jail.

She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and two counts of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Both charges are third-degree felonies.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation began after deputies became aware of suspicious interactions between Webb and a male inmate who was assigned work in the facility kitchen.

The investigation uncovered that Webb brought in cigarettes to the inmate on at least two occasions. The investigation also revealed that Webb engaged in consensual sexual intercourse with the inmate on two occasions inside the facility.

Because Webb’s employment with the vendor placed her in a position of authority over the inmate, any sexual contact is a violation of Florida statute even if the act is consensual.

Webb is being held on a $20,000.00 bond and will no longer be authorized to work within the Putnam County Jail again.