Jacksonville, FL - She allegedly told a deputy, he stopped her from quote 'scoring any dope.'
A St. Johns County woman has been charged with driving without a valid license, after a bizarre traffic stop Monday night.
According to the arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Carol Long, 26, after recognizing her vehicle from a previous traffic stop, where her license was suspended.
The MORNING BRIEF: Violation of Probation: N.E. Deputies responded to a 54 year old man who called and reported he was...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 9, 2017
While on the way to the jail, the deputy claims Long admitted that she 'snapped' that night and 'got a wild hair'.
Long's driving record revealed 9 suspensions, 2 cancellations and 1 revocation.
