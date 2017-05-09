Florida lawmakers ended their annual legislative session this week without passing a law to implement medical marijuana, to the dismay of one of the cause’s most vocal champions. Floridians resoundingly approved Florida Amendment 2 in the November election, with 71 percent of voters backing the constitutional change. But the legislature flopped in its first attempt at developing a law to implement the amendment. “I’m disappointed, so I assume that my fellow Floridians are disappointed,” Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island) told WOKV. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of effort and fully expect and anticipate that the legislature, ultimately, will act to implement the amendment.” Since Florida lawmakers were unable to send a bill to the governor’s desk, regulations established by the Florida Department of Health will remain in place until a law is established. The Florida House and Senate plans for implementation differed in the number of dispensary locations that would be permitted under state law. Bradley estimates that 90 percent of the two bills – which individually passed in the originating chamber – was the same. “We almost got there, but we just couldn’t bridge the gap on the last issues of the business models that will be used to deliver this medicine to the people of the state of Florida,” Bradley said. Among the agreed upon items, is the outlawing of medical cannabis for smoking – which Bradley says both chambers and Gov. Rick Scott support. Orlando attorney John Morgan threatened to sue if the legislature went forward with a plan that banned smoking of medical marijuana. Bradley is confident a deal to implement medical marijuana will be worked out by the end of the next legislative session, or potentially during a special session. The amendment was enacted on Jan.3 and must be implemented by October.