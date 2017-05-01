Woman jailed after false police report about carjacking

27-year-old Kristen Comer is behind bars in Putnam County after she reported a carjacking in East Palatka.

The Putnam Sheriff’s Office says Comer claimed a black man jumped into the driver’s seat of her truck and drove away holding her in the vehicle against her will. She says the man drove her around East Palatka for several hours while threatening to rape her.

The Sheriff’s Office says after additional question, Comer’s story began to fall apart as the occurrence of the events and the timeline failed to hold up. After being interviewed by detectives, Comer admitted to making up the story to cover up that she spent the night an unknown area and realized the truck was missing after waking up.

Comer was consequently placed under arrest for filing a false police report, and while being searched officers found a syringe filled with methamphetamine in her bra.

Comer is facing several drug charges.