Woman killed after two semi-trucks collided in St. Augustine

A woman is dead after a crash on I-95 South in St. Augustine involving two semi-trucks.

Per the crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Freightliner Tractor Trailer was going south in the outside lane of I-95. 24-year-old Brittany Fortner was in a Toyota Corolla behind the Freightliner. The crash report also says there was an International Tractor Trailer behind Fortner’s Corolla.

All traffic on I-95 near State-Road 206 began to slow down, but the driver of the International Tractor Trailer failed to slow down and struck the rear of Fortner’s Corolla. The semi then hit the rear of the Freightliner Tractor Trailer.

None of the drivers in either semi-truck was injured.

Charges are currently pending.

All lanes were closed for hours, gradually reopening throughout Friday. By shortly after 1 PM, traffic was flowing in the area once again.