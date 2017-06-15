Woman killed while standing outside of her home in NW Jax

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Congressional shooting: House GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition a day after he and three others were shot as Republicans were practicing for a charity baseball game. The shooter, James Hodgkinson, was killed when U.S. Capitol Police returned fire. Hodgkinson had express his hatred for President Donald Trump and Republicans on social media. According to reports, Scalise was shot in the hip and will require several more surgeries. 2. Trump investigation: The Washington Post is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether President Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey. According to The Post, Mueller will be interviewing Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; Michael Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director, to determine if Trump acted improperly in Comey’s firing. 3. UPS shooting: A United Parcel Service driver killed three fellow employees before killing himself Wednesday. Jimmy Lam, 38, opened fire on the drivers during a staff meeting. According to UPS officials, Lam had filed a grievance in March claiming he was working excessive overtime hours. 4. Rodman’s visit: Dennis Rodman, who says he is in North Korea “just trying to open a door” to relations between the United States and North Korea, presented North Korea’s sports minister with a copy of President Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal” on Thursday. Rodman landed in North Korea on Tuesday. The White House has said that Rodman is visiting as a private citizen, not in any way a representative of the U.S. government. 5. Flint water: Five officials connected with the Flint water crisis have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man who had Legionnaires' disease. The charges claim the officials ignored the dangers of high levels of lead in the water in order to save the city money. And one more Boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor in a match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, according to reports. Mayweather, who never lost a professional fight, claimed to have retired in 2016. Each fighter could earn more than $100 million for the fight. It will be broadcast on Showtime. In case you missed it