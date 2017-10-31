The owner of Eye Envy Optical and Sunglasses in Fernandina Beach says there are security cameras all over the store that you can’t even miss them.

That didn’t stop one woman from stealing ten pairs of glasses from the store worth around $3,500 but owner Mike Sharpe tells our partners at Action News Jax that she took from the wrong store.

Sharpe has blasted surveillance video and still images of the woman stealing on social media, even offering a reward to whoever can identify her.

“And when she gets caught, I will do my very best to make sure she goes to jail for awhile.”

Here's the latest thief in action at Eye Envy Optical. The last one got six months in jail for taking one pair. She took...