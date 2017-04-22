19-year-old critically injured in Orange Park shooting

A 19-year-old man remains in critical condition a day after he was shot at an Orange Park apartment complex.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at Parkland at Orange Park Apartment Homes on Wells Road around 9 p.m. on Friday.
The teen was rushed to Orange Park Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Deputies said the man is in critical but stable condition.
Action News Jax spoke to a neighbor who rushed to the teen’s aid. Ethan Wildermuth said he found the victim lying behind a tree, barely breathing.
“I saw like two bullet holes in his leg. So we drug him out and I put my belt around his leg as a tourniquet,” Wildermuth said
Wildermuth said he heard at least six gunshots. It’s unclear how many times the victim was shot.
Several neighbors, including Wildermuth, said they are looking to move out of the area because of the recent crime.
“I don’t really want to be here. I don’t feel safe anymore,” Wildermuth said.
Investigators have yet to release a suspect description.
If you have any information about the case, you’re urged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.
