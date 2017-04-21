8-year-old found unresponsive in Wesconnett dies

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive at a home in the Wesconnett neighborhood early this morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Painted Pony Drive near Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 5:15 a.m.

The boy was found with head injuries and rushed to UF Health Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead. JSO says they are investigating this as an undetermined death.

A preliminary investigation found something fell on the boy’s head. Investigators say there was an entertainment system with an old style TV on it.

“We do not know if it was just unstable or someone was attempting to climb on it, we do not know at this time”, said Sgt. Steve Rudlaff.

It’s unclear at this time if the child was sleeping. There was a sibling in the bedroom and investigators are waiting to talk with him.

JSO would not confirm who lives in the home.

The Department of Children and Families is also responding to the home to investigate.

