16-year-old in St. Johns County arrested for child porn

Jacksonville, FL - It's disturbing news for any parent to read.
A St. Johns County teen has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
16-year-old Alexander Ngai-Crim has been charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child porn and one felony count of sexual performance by a child.
Deputies say the investigation into Ngai-Crim began a week ago, when detectives with the Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That tip said an individual had uploaded numerous images of suspected child porn.
Detectives executed a search warrant and reportedly found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were located on a computer belonging to Ngai-Crim.
We're told Ngai-Crim will be turned over to Juvenile Justice authorities. Additional charges are pending.
