71 year old missing from St. Johns County found safe in Volusia County. 

Deputies are looking for 71-year-old Robert Maitland Dawson. The elderly man suffers from dementia and was reportedly in low spirits following a recent dispute.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office says Dawson left his home in a 2013 Red Lincoln MKX with Florida tag IDY 701. He was last seen at the Speedway at Roberts Road and SR 13 N.

Dawson is described as a white man, 6’01 tall, 200 lbs, with gray hair, green eyes and normally wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information about Dawson’s whereabouts or if you have seen him, you are asked to call police or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904.824.8304