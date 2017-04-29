A man accused of shooting a woman in the head and then barricading himself inside a home faced a judge Saturday morning.
Joshua Wright, 38, was given a $125,000 bail.
“The individuals inside aren’t making contact with any of our officers outside,” said Lt. Ricky Valentine, with JSO.
The man accused of shooting a woman in the head & then barricading himself inside a home was given a $125,000 bond. pic.twitter.com/om1MX6l3ch— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 29, 2017
A SWAT team Friday morning surrounded a home on Cedar Point Drive, where investigators worked to get several people out of the home, including Wright.
“They were able to remove two elderly individuals that were inside; two individuals remain in that house,” Lt. Valentine said.
Hours went by before the two came out on their own, police said.
Jacksonville Hamburger Mary's forced to shut down kitchen due to pest control issues
Police said that before Wright barricaded himself inside the home, there was some kind of argument.
A neighbor told Action News Jax he heard several shots fired and when he went outside, a man was screaming, saying his girlfriend had been shot in the head.
Action News Jax checked Wright’s criminal history and found a lengthy list, including burglary, drug possession and discharging a firearm. He was arrested just this year on drug charges.
Action News Jax is working to see if the other people in the home will be charged.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself