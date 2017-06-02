Man accused of tampering with evidence in Jacksonville woman's death

An arrest has been made in the death of a woman who was shot and pushed from a moving car.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Rowlands, 29, and accused him of tampering with evidence in Victoria Braddock's death.

“It was a big relief,” said Georgia Braddock, Victoria's grandmother.

Braddock finds some comfort in knowing a man possibly connected to her granddaughter’s death is behind bars.

Back on May 15, police say the body of 29-year-old Victoria Braddock was found along Cortez Road. They say she had been shot and pushed out of a car. Police say witnesses and surveillance video show a black SUV leaving the scene. JSO connected the SUV to Rowlands.

According to an arrest report, police had made contact with Rowlands several times in his 2005 black Chevrolet. One time, he told officers he was an Uber driver. Another time, he was in his SUV with Braddock and was arrested on charges involving drugs and carrying a firearm. He later bonded out.

But 10 days after the murder of Braddock, investigators say they found out Rowlands sold his black Chevrolet. A report even says there was an attempt to clean the SUV, but there was still a large amount of blood inside.

One of Rowlands' neighbors said she noticed him cleaning out his SUV thoroughly for hours.

Other neighbors said Rowlands has been in trouble before, but seemed to be turning his life around.

“She was one of my babies, and it hurts,” Braddock said.

Police haven’t said if Rowlands is accused in Braddock’s murder.