Man arrested in SWAT Standoff at Jacksonville hotel

A man was arrested Thursday during a SWAT standoff at a Jacksonville motel.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was a suspect in a robbery in which he shot someone. JSO did not say when or where the robbery took place.
JSO said officers were serving a warrant in the area of 6800 Commonwealth Avenue. The SWAT team was then called to the Quality Inn motel.
Officers said they broke down the door at 2:25 p.m. The man and a woman he was with came out with his hands up.
Photos: SWAT activity at Jacksonville motel
Quality Inn confirmed to me an armed man barricaded himself in one of their rooms. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/vUtEgtdfZo— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 25, 2017
All of the activity forced police to close down nearby roads and businesses for hours.
SWAT suspect in custody. Witness sent me these pictures. @KevinANjax on scene #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/Ch4UkiYM6k— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) May 25, 2017
Attempted murder, robbery suspect apprehended at Quality Inn after barricading himself in a room. Was with a woman. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 25, 2017
Picture of SWAT suspect being taken away by @JSOPIO #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/Mk5WGE9ay9— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) May 25, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself