Man arrested in SWAT Standoff at Jacksonville hotel

A man was arrested Thursday during a SWAT standoff at a Jacksonville motel.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was a suspect in a robbery in which he shot someone. JSO did not say when or where the robbery took place.

JSO said officers were serving a warrant in the area of 6800 Commonwealth Avenue. The SWAT team was then called to the Quality Inn motel.

Officers said they broke down the door at 2:25 p.m. The man and a woman he was with came out with his hands up.

All of the activity forced police to close down nearby roads and businesses for hours.

Some witnesses told Action News Jax they were across the street this morning getting breakfast when police told the restaurant to lock everyone inside.

“We were trying to leave and they said it was dangerous,” said Kateryna Sheremet. “That he was armed and he would start shooting, so they told everybody to get inside.”

