A man jailed nearly a year for a string of arsons that a jury decided he didn’t commit is suing the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2014, it took a jury four minutes to find Ryan Wilson not guilty of burglarizing and torching cars at Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard.
Three years later, Wilson has filed a $75,000 lawsuit for false arrest and false imprisonment.
“It was just like a nightmare. I suffered a lot, but I endured,” said Wilson.
Wilson said he had just gotten home from taking his daughters back-to-school shopping in July 2013 when a deputy knocked on his door.
“I feel like they had to get somebody and I was the one that was arrested,” said Wilson.
The month before Wilson’s arrest, Crime Stoppers raised the reward from $5,000 to $11,000.
“There’s an $11,000 bounty on your head and someone’s going to call and turn you in,” said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges at a news conference in June 2013.
Someone did: Wilson’s ex-girlfriend.
Action News Jax got Wilson’s arrest report from the State Attorney’s Office; it confirms the only evidence deputies had when Wilson was arrested was his ex-girlfriend’s claim that he’d confessed to her.
Wilson was charged with five felony counts.
He couldn’t afford bail and spent 10 months in jail before a jury found him not guilty.
With this lawsuit, Wilson wants to send a message to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m not angry. I just want justice to be done,” said Wilson.
Action News Jax asked Sheriff Bill Leeper for NCSO’s side of the story. Leeper said he does not comment on pending lawsuits.
