Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Amelia Island crash

A 49-year-old Fernandina Beach man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on State Road 200 on Monday.

Troopers said it's not clear why David Coyle lost control of his Toyota Sienna while driving eastbound on S.R. 200 west of Amelia Island Parkway at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Troopers identify 49-year-old Fernandina Beach man killed, woman seriously injured in crash on SR 200 Monday https://t.co/g5yXvtQqEX pic.twitter.com/lTtLvOOEEg — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) May 22, 2017

Troopers said the Sienna crossed a grass median and the westbound lanes of S.R. 200, and then hit a tree.

David Coyle was killed and 48-year-old Lynne Coyle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was not injured in the crash.

⚠️ Traffic: Fatal accident on SR200 WB lane, blocking traffic in both directions on Amelia Island pic.twitter.com/XBkCBc1B34 — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 22, 2017