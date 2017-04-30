Man shoots himself after JSO standoff in Allendale neighborhood

A man who had barricaded himself in a home for about seven hours Sunday was found dead after a SWAT team entered the residence, Jacksonville police said.

Adam Brown, chief of patrol east, said that at 8:10 p.m., the SWAT team breached the door to the Allendale home. They heard a single gunshot in the house and found the man dead on the floor.

SWAT had been negotiating with the man for over five hours before they entered the home.

Police had received a call about 1:36 p.m. and went to the residence in the 3100 block of West 15th Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The man, who was the only one in the house at the time, was threatening to kill himself.

Police said the armed man barricaded himself in the home and JSO officers made several attempts, using a PA system, to get him out of the house.

Brown said the man had two felony arrest warrants for sexual battery and aggravated domestic battery.

The man's sister-in-law told Action News Jax's Kevin Cole that the man was threatening to hurt himself.

