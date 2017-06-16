Man shot during robbery attempt in Jacksonville's Hogans Creek area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot during a robbery attempt in Hogans Creek on Thursday night.
Police said a man and his cousin were sitting in their vehicle in the 2600 block of Jupiter Street when they were approached by a man who may have been wearing a mask.
The man tried to rob them and then fired shots. The victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was hit several times.
The suspect ran away in an unknown direction while the man's cousin drove him to UF Health Jacksonville.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the victim and his cousin are cooperating with police as they continue to investigate.
#ANjaxBREAKING scene of reported robbery w/injury near 2600 Jupiter Ave. #JSO briefing at 11:45 #actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/c09zPcr7HC— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 16, 2017
#ANjaxBREAKING #JSO crime scene unit can just showed up #actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/F9D3tihhmI— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 16, 2017
#JSO says victim & cousin sitting in car. Approached by man who attempted to rob them. Victim shot multiple times. #ANjaxBREAKING— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 16, 2017
#JSO says victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Cousin took victim to hospital. Both cooperating. Investigation continues #ANjaxBREAKING— Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 16, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself