News
Man, 2 sons clean up trash in Atlantic Beach creek
Close

Man, 2 sons clean up trash in Atlantic Beach creek

Man, 2 sons clean up trash in Atlantic Beach creek

Man, 2 sons clean up trash in Atlantic Beach creek

Updated:

Sherman Creek behind David Vincent’s home is clean now, but that wasn't the case just a few days ago, before he and his two sons went out and collected a bunch of trash.

“I grabbed the boys and went out on the john boat and started grabbing trash. They love using the grabby tool things,” Vincent said.

They snapped pictures showing what they gathered: More than a dozen cups cans and alcohol bottles, a rubber glove and dog waste bags.

West Mims wildfire: Nassau County issues evacuation preparation advisory

He said they not only cleaned the creek to improve the look, but also to help wildlife and make sure they’re not ingesting the trash.

“There’s tons of animals -- river otters, hawks, owls, all kinds of stuff,” Vincent said.

We reached out to the city of Atlantic Beach about this trash problem. The City officials said this is the time of year public works employees get busier. They commend the Vincent family and say they’re community heroes for stepping in to help.

“Just because you didn’t make the mess doesn’t mean you can’t clean it up,” Vincent said.

LOCAL NEWS: Jacksonville mother enraged after she says son with autism spent 5 hours on bus, was verbally abused

The City officials said if you do see a bunch of trash, that’s a problem. You can call them at 904-247-5800 or by going to the city of Atlantic Beach's website and clicking the citizen request tracker.

Vincent said he posted his family’s experience on social media hoping to bring awareness to the issue and reach as many people as possible.

