Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 80°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Scattered Clouds
H 80° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 80° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 80° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 86° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region
Close

Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region

Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region

Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region

By: Libby Jones News | WJAX
Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for part of Southeast Georgia as thick orange-brown smoke from the Okefenokee National Refuge Fire pushed south to Jacksonville.

Charlton County, Georgia officials ordered residents of Saint George to evacuate Saturday afternoon due to a wildfire approaching the community.

Residents were advised to take medications, hard-to-replace valuables and important papers along with pets.

A temporary shelter was set up in the gymnasium at Folkston Elementary School in nearby Folkston.

Shifting winds blew the smoke toward Jacksonville and reportedly could be seen all the way down in Clay County.

The high winds and very dry conditions triggered a red flag warning throughout the area until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Severed foot found inside shoe at South Carolina marina
    Severed foot found inside shoe at South Carolina marina
    Charleston police investigators are looking for information from the public after a severed human foot was found Monday in a shoe at the city’s marina.  The foot, encased in a black sock in a teal Adidas Samoa shoe, sat on the dock for six days before anyone realized there were human remains in the footwear, the Post and Courier in Charleston reported. The grisly discovery came when the finder realized that what appeared to be a human bone was sticking out of the top of the shoe. >> Read more trending stories The newspaper reported that investigators believe that the foot and shoe were floating amid debris in the marina for some time. A worker clearing the debris tossed the shoe on the dock, where it stayed until the bone was spotted.  Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten told the paper that a forensic anthropologist in her office confirmed the foot was human. She said investigators have been unable to determine the age, sex or ethnicity of the foot’s owner, or how long it has been severed from the person’s body.  Detectives have also been unable to match the foot to any missing person in the area, Wooten said. Officials from the state Department of Natural Resources also were unaware of any boating accident from which the foot could have washed up.  Wooten told Live 5 News in Charleston that the shoe could have surfaced after severe weather that blew through the area last week. She said the shoe was a man’s size 9, though that does not mean that the foot belonged to a man. 
  • Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang. >> Read more trending news A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threatened to kill a correction officer and his family. The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller. The following month he was disciplined for 'being in possession of STG paraphernalia.' STG means security threat group -- prison language for gangs. Two months later in November, Hernandez was disciplined for 'threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family.” The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015. Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Police: Man stabbed, killed by daughter
    Police: Man stabbed, killed by daughter
    A man died early Saturday morning in Pennsylvania from a stab wound to his chest, police said. According to police, the man’s daughter, Christina Nicasssio, was responsible for the deadly attack. >> Read more trending news Nicassio, 27, was taken into custody after police said she stabbed her father at a residence in Plum. Police said Nicassio will be lodged at the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on the charge of homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing. Visit WPXI.com for the latest updates.  
  • Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign claimed Friday it had been the target of a 'massive' computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online two days before Sunday’s presidential runoff, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. Macron, who is seen as the front-runner against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in what analysts are billing as the most important election in France in decades, extended his lead over in Friday’s polls. As much as nine gigabytes of data were posted on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or if any of it was genuine, Reuters reported. In a statement, Macron's political movement confirmed that it had been hacked. 'The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and coordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information,' the statement said. A campaign blackout starting minutes after the Macron team announcement at midnight Friday means that Le Pen's campaign can't legally comment on the leak, Fox News reported. An interior minister also declined to comment, citing French rules that forbid any commentary liable to influence an election, Reuters reported. The ban remains in place until the polls close Sunday at 8 p.m. Opinion polls show independent centrist Macron winning with about 62 percent of the vote, Reuters reported. The Kremlin has denied it was behind any such attacks, even though Macron's camp renewed complaints against Russian media and a hackers' group operating in Ukraine. Vitali Kremez, director of research with New York-based cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, told Reuters his review indicates that APT 28, a group tied to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence directorate, was behind the leak. He cited similarities with U.S. election hacks that have been previously attributed to that group. 'If indeed driven by Moscow, this leak appears to be a significant escalation over the previous Russian operations aimed at the U.S. presidential election, expanding the approach and scope of effort from simple espionage efforts towards more direct attempts to sway the outcome,' Kremez said. On Friday night as the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, tweeted 'Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?' Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort, in a response on Twitter, called Philippot's tweet “vile.”
  • Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    The defense has rested in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and with no rebuttal from the government, closing arguments have been scheduled for Monday.  This comes after an emotional day on the stand for Brown- at one point the judge calling for a short recess as she broke down. At the time, Brown was being questioned by prosecutors about the cash she received from her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons.  “At no point did I think one penny of the money Ronnie was taking from his account was stolen money,” Brown said.  As she started sobbing and asked for a break, the jury was sent out. While they filed out, Brown said- loud enough to be heard over the courtroom noise- “He tried to destroy my life”.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown During both direct and cross examination, Brown has not offered much of an explanation for the transactions in to her account. Regarding checks written off the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, Brown has told the court she didn’t pay attention to her personal finances. Many of those checks funneled through the business of a part-time staffer, according to prosecutors. Brown says she doesn’t know why that staffer, Von Alexander, would have received checks from One Door, but says any money Alexander gave to Brown was repayment on loans. The government asked why Alexander didn’t just testify that she was repaying loans, as opposed to saying Brown directed her how to fill out the checks, cash them, and deposit the money.  “She told you all that and you didn’t want to hear it,” Brown responded.  Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva followed up by asking if anyone else had testified that- as Brown claimed- this staffer claimed she would have to say certain things or potentially face indictment.  “I didn’t see another parrot in the courtroom programmed to say exactly what was told to her,” Brown responded.  Brown wasn’t sure how much she had allegedly loaned Alexander over the years, but claimed she was always in need of money. There was close to $142,000 in cash deposited in to Brown’s account over several years. Prosecutors say that, in addition to One Door and Alexander’s business, there were deposits from a few other places as well. Brown said she didn’t know some of the businesses, may have taken a loan in one case, and isn’t sure what the origins are for the rest of the transactions. “I had Christmas, I had birthdays, I had boyfriends,” she said.  Prosecutors say that money came from One Door  Brown admitted again to making mistakes by not managing her personal finances and office staff more closely. She says she takes the “major” share of the responsibility for that, but also looks at Simmons and others as sharing in the blame.  Simmons pleaded guilty in connection to this case and testified for the prosecution earlier this week. The third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, also pleaded guilty and testified.  Brown continues to maintain her innocence in regard to any intentional criminal wrongdoing. “Did you commit any of these crimes you’re charged with?” asked Brown’s attorney, James Smith III. “Absolutely not. Not one,” she responded. Brown offered alternate explanations for some of the pictures painted by prosecutors, including specifically dealing with a check from the One Door account that was made out to the bank account of Brown’s daughter, and had “children summer camps” written in the memo line. Prosecutors say this money- and a few more cash deposits Simmons made in to Brown’s bank account- funded some high value shopping in Los Angeles. Prosecutors offered bank statements that show expenses and deposits. While Brown says there was, in fact, no money for summer camps, they used the money for backpacks for children. She says she used cash in the garment district in LA to buy backpacks as part of an annual event she does in Jacksonville. Prosecutors asked where her bank statement showed any cash withdrawal to reflect that claim. “I don’t know how to answer that. I used cash money that wasn’t in the account,” she said. Information presented by prosecutors shows Brown went to LA from the Bahamas, where she stayed at the Atlantis resort. Brown says she did official works at both stops. Another event Brown spoke proudly of was fundraising to send students on an exchange trip to China, describing it as an unbelievable experience. Brown stepped in when the trip looked like it would be cancelled because of a lack of funding, and raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks. The government says Brown actually wound up raising too much money, and the donors were never approached after to see what they wanted to do with the excess. Instead, prosecutors say the money continued to funnel in to personal expenses. They also questioned the selection process for the trip, because several people were closely tied to Brown. She told the court the selection criteria was whoever could get the needed paperwork together in time. While Brown’s direct examination Thursday indicated she believed that the charitable donations she had claimed on her income tax returns were donations she actually made, despite what gift receipts showed, during cross examination Friday, she instead said her tax preparer was incorrect. “Let’s be truthful with this, I did not double check my taxes. It was a mistake,” Brown says. Brown denies being the person who gave her tax preparer and staff the information to fill out the charitable contributions portion of the return. When Duva asked about a worksheet note from her tax preparer that said Brown verbally confirmed a $12,500 donation to One Door, Brown said that wasn’t a conversation she remembered. Brown was then shown her signature on a list of charitable contributions which was ultimately used to fill out the returns, but she said it was not her signature. There was additionally a check written from the One Door account that prosecutors say went through a few steps and ultimately landed in Brown’s bank account in order to cover the cost of a payment to the IRS in connection to an amended tax return. Brown says she had no knowledge of that. Prosecutors asked Brown if it made sense that other people would conspire to make a payment to the IRS on her behalf using siphoned money, without her knowledge. She also could not answer that. District Judge Timothy Corrigan had to intervene on several occasions to keep Brown on topic and keep the questioning moving forward. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9AM Monday. Each side will be given 90 minutes, and prosecutors have indicated they intend to reserve some of that time for a rebuttal. One closing arguments are completed, the jury will be instructed and deliberations will begin. WOKV is inside of the courtroom for all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.