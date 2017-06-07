Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Florida

A medical cannabis dispensary is set to open Thursday in Florida, the closest dispensary to Jacksonville.

The medical cannabis licensee will open in Edgewater, which is approximately two hours south of Jacksonville.

Florida: Legislature still debating medical marijuana legislation

“Our goal is to help as many patients as we can, so we’re thrilled we can now better serve our patients in Edgewater and Volusia County,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Trulieve delivers statewide and has five other dispensaries in Clearwater, Miami, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Tampa.

In July, Trulieve opened Florida's first legal medical marijuana dispensary in Tallahassee. That dispensary received state approval to begin selling a type of medical marijuana that purportedly does not get users high, but is believed to alleviate conditions such as severe seizures.

Last November, voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana but the Legislature is still debating its legislation.

