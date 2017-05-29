Men accused of stealing appliances in Jacksonville neighborhoods

Jacksonville police arrested two men in connection to a spree of burglaries and stolen property, police said Monday.

Jon Brynildsen, 21, and Willie Evans, 46, were arrested in what the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office calls "Operation Yellow Box Truck." The men are accused of stealing appliances from homes and selling them to an Arlington area store.

The five cases all happened May 15 in several areas, including Jacksonville's Westside and Arlington areas.

Police said they recovered 16 appliances and that five burglary cases have been cleared.

Cases from Clay County were cleared after the men were arrested.

Police said Brynildsen and Evans are accused of entering vacant homes, stealing appliances and selling them to the Arlington store.

Police call this case "Operation Yellow Box Truck" since they say the suspects would use a yellow box car during several of the burglaries.