3 men arrested in 2006 murder of Anthony Dale Vickers of Waycross

Three people are in jail in connection to an 11-year-old cold case murder in Ware County.

New leads from witnesses led the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Ware County Sheriff's Office to arrest 38-year-old William Faison of Waycross; 38-year-old Robert Hall of Independence, Missouri.; and 42-year-old Dexter Carradine for the 2006 murder of 36-year-old Anthony Dale Vickers.

Carradine is already serving a life sentence in a Georgia prison on an unrelated murder charge. Hall was arrested in Jackson County, Missouri, and will be extradited soon to Ware County. Faison was arrested at his home on Euclid Avenue in Waycross.

“I’ve always felt those three were involved and did that to him and try to burn his body up," said Vickers' mother Rosa Sanders.

Vickers’ burned body was discovered by a passerby in a ditch near North Clough Bay Road in Waycross. Sanders tells Action News Jax she’ll never forget the gut-wrenching phone call from detectives in 2006 about her son’s death.

“Nobody knows how that feels to have your child come back in pieces and you have to describe what it’s yours or not,” Sanders said.

Sanders said her son was the life of the party and was known for his height and skills on the basketball court.

"I used to love watching him play basketball. He was pretty good at it," Sanders said.

Sanders said the arrests bring some closure, but it still doesn't bring back her son. Vickers’ family tells us they plan to attend every court hearing to ensure justice is served for the father of three.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal released the following statement on the arrests: "This case has finally been solved due to the diligent efforts of the G.B.I., the Waycross Police Department, and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to personally thank both the G.B.I. and the Waycross Police Department for their diligent efforts on this case. It is my sincere hope that this brings closure to a 10-year-old homicide investigation.”