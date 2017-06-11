Middleburg resident asked to remove military-themed Cadillac

A resident in a Middleburg neighborhood received a letter saying that the resident's military-themed Cadillac should be removed.

The resident received the letter Saturday from the Home Owners' Association for The Preserve at Two Creeks saying that the new Cadillac parked in front of the home is a nuisance, according to the Facebook post.

The resident uses the car for personal use, the post said.

Viewer Norm Tisdell shared the post with Action News Jax on Sunday.

In the Facebook post of St. Michael's Soldiers charity, the account user said the Cadillac is decorated with the American flag and branches of the military.

The decoration represents the charity that supports deployed and returning U.S. troops, the post said.

WATCH: Sinkhole swallows car after heavy rain in Florida

"No one gets paid a dime for the work we do with St. Michael's Soldiers," the post from the official account reads. "It isn't designed to sell anything. The vehicles sole purpose is to raise awareness and support for our Troops and the sacrifices they endure for us and our freedoms."

The letter sent to the resident said the "commercial vehicle" needs to be moved or stored in the garage.

In March, a neighborhood in St. Johns County asked a resident to remove his 'Blue Lives Matter' flag from flying in his front yard.