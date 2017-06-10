Listen Live
News
Military K-9 laid to rest in Jacksonville with full military honors
Military K-9 laid to rest in Jacksonville with full military honors

Military K-9 laid to rest in Jacksonville with full military honors

Military K-9 laid to rest in Jacksonville with full military honors

Updated:

A U.S. military K-9 was laid to rest in Jacksonville with full military honors.

Dingo was buried in the military K-9 memorial section at Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park.

The K-9 was honored with a 21-gun salute, taps and and presentation of the American flag to his handler by the Naval Station Mayport Military Honor Guard and the Beaches Honor Guard.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Scottish bagpipe team performed "Amazing Grace" for the ceremony.

Dingo, a Belgian Malinois, was an explosives detection and apprehension K-9. Born in January 2003 in Holland, Dingo was trained at Lackland Air Forice Base. 

He was assigned to Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville after completing his training. 

While at Mayport, Dingo was deployed and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, one tour of duty in Africa and over 50 presidential protection sweeps.

Mayport said the ceremony is the first of its kind in Jacksonville for the military K-9s.

A permanent memorial for Dingo will be installed in the military K-9 memorial monument for U.S. military working dogs at Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park.

 

