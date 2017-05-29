Listen Live
clear-night
82°
H 94
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-night
82°
Clear
H 94° L 75°
  • clear-night
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 94° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    94°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Military
Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral 
Close

Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral 

Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral 
Photo Credit: Marc Perrella/Getty Images
The sun begins to set over the graves of milirary personnel buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Day sign at Kansas restaurant goes viral 

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Marc Perrella/Getty Images

For Memorial Day, it was the perfect sign of respect.

The photo of a sandwich board outside Mayberry’s Bar & Grill in the northern Kansas city of Washington that pays tribute to the American servicemen who have lost their lives fighting for their country has gone viral. 

>> Read more trending news

“We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday,” is written in chalk on the sign, referring to U.S. service deaths from World War I, World War II and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The sign was the idea of Mayberry’s employee Kelly Ray, the Wichita Eagle reported. Ray moved from Missouri to northern Kansas earlier this year, and he brought a sign he made while working at a previous restaurant. Mayberry’s would be closed on Sunday and on Memorial Day, but the sign posted outside the restaurant would be photographed and shared across social media. By late Sunday it had been shared more than 109,000 times.

“I just love the message,” Ray told the Wichita Eagle on Sunday. “You don’t have to like our president or like some of the things our government is doing, but you sure better respect those who have laid down their lives for us to be able to live here.”

One of the coolest signs I have come across. Well done Mayberry's in Washington KS.

Posted by Brandon Lee on Thursday, May 25, 2017

According to official U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs numbers, and depending on how deaths are calculated, the sign totals are not completely accurate, but the message is still relevant.

Ray told KWCH that many patrons have thanked him for putting up the sign. One veteran thanked him in person, but Ray, who is the restaurant’s manager and chef, stopped him.

“I said, ‘No, thank you,’” Ray told KWCH. “You guys are the reason we’re here and we appreciate that.

“He said ‘Damn shame more people don’t think like that,’” Ray said.

Ray said the idea for the sign was formed when he worked at a Missouri restaurant.

“I mentioned to the owner that we should be closed for Memorial Day, and he said, ‘I can’t think of one good reason why we would do that, because people are going to be out and they’ll want to eat,’ ” Ray told the Wichita Eagle. “I saw a post on Facebook with the number of people who have died in our wars, so I basically just put that on a sign and showed it to him.”

The owner closed the restaurant.

“People talk about Memorial Day being the start of summer and that sort of thing,” Ray told the newspaper. “But what it’s really about is those people who died. I hope people think about them.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump quickly finds voice on Twitter after returning from foreign trip
    Trump quickly finds voice on Twitter after returning from foreign trip
    Back after a nine day overseas trip, President Donald Trump returned to a familiar plan of operations on Sunday, as he used Twitter to jab at his critics and the news media, vowing to push ahead on his legislative agenda in the Congress, and making clear he wants a crack down on leaks from the U.S. Government. “Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!” the President said early on Sunday morning. Here are some things to look for with Mr. Trump back at the White House: 1. The President isn’t going silent on Twitter. Despite some news reports while he was gone that aides have tried to limit Mr. Trump’s time on social media, @realDonaldTrump was doing more than just highlighting White House talking points, as he issued a series of tweets on Sunday morning and later in the evevning. The Twitter barrage started softly – “Big win in Montana for Republicans!” the President tweeted about Thursday’s special election victory for the GOP – but then the President revved his engines. “Fake News is the enemy,” Mr. Trump said, as he took aim at the news media. The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 2. Will the President be firing White House leakers? Another story that broke while Mr. Trump was gone was one that said three leakers inside the White House had been identified, and that the President would be getting rid of them once he returned to the U.S. No names were revealed, but it has resulted in plenty of rumors across the political spectrum, especially more from conservative figures on social media, who publicly pointed the finger at aides whom they argued are not reliably supportive of the President. While those stories have circulated, Mr. Trump floated a different possibility – that maybe there aren’t leaks after all. It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 3. Don’t forget the Trump Agenda in Congress. The President on Sunday pressed two of his biggest agenda items, tax cuts and overhaul of the Obama health law. One interesting note was that Mr. Trump seemed to argue for more spending in a GOP health plan that is now before the Senate. “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere,” the President tweeted. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” For now, Senators still haven’t forged a deal that can get a majority – that will be their focus when they return to work on June 5. Asking the Republicans to spend more government money on health care does not seem to be a GOP priority, as Mr. Trump tweeted. I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 4. The President presses for tax reform. In his Sunday tweets, Mr. Trump also used the bully pulpit to call for action in the Congress on tax cuts and tax reform. While both the House and Senate have held some introductory hearings, no real details have been handed out – other than one page of bullet points from the White House. While the President says it is “ahead of schedule,” Congress cannot act on a tax package until lawmakers finish action on health care overhaul. Despite his tweet, Mr. Trump’s tax plan has a lot of details that are TBD – and it’s not even clear that Congress can act on tax reform this year. The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 5. Is the White House readying a “War Room” While the President jabbed at the press over leaks, he didn’t give any hints on whether there would a shakeup in his own communications team, which has been reported by a number of news organizations, saying the White House is ready to set up a rapid response team to deal with stories about the Russia investigation, and other matters for top staffers. The Russia story didn’t go away with Mr. Trump in Europe, and it won’t be easy to sidestep once he is back at the White House. Trump White House Readies ‘War Room’ For Russia Probe — William Spaulding (@GemstoneKnives) May 27, 2017 6. Will Spicer be out? Or just to the side? While the President was overseas, there were reports that Mr. Trump was ready to make major changes in how the communications team deals with the press. The White House has denied that Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be pushed out, but his job security has been the subject of roller coaster rumors for the past four months; we could see more of Sarah Sanders at briefings. There have also been rumblings about making major changes in the White House briefings, maybe even doing away with the televised daily briefing. That would certainly make some news. Making briefings off-camera removes a level of accountability for White House officials. At this level.. have the guts to go on camera. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 27, 2017
  • Sen. Tim Kaine’s son charged for role in pro Trump rally riot
    Sen. Tim Kaine’s son charged for role in pro Trump rally riot
      Former Democratic vice presidential candidate US Sen. Tim Kaine’s son is facing charges for his alleged role in a riot that broke out at a pro Trump rally in Minnesota earlier this year. Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, whose father, Sen. Tim Kaine, (D-VA), was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, was charged on Friday with three misdemeanor counts, including fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity and obstructing the legal process with force. He was initially facing second-degree riot charges. >> Read more trending news The “announcement of misdemeanor charges against Sen. Kaine’s son contains no suggestion that he engaged in disruptive behavior while at the rally, but are instead focused on his actions as he was arrested after he left,” Kaine’s spokeswoman, Miryam Lipper, said in a statement. “Tim and Anne support their son and hope the matter is resolved soon,” Lipper said. The charges stem from an incident on March 4 at the state Capitol in St. Paul when a group of 125 protesters wearing all black — with some covering their faces — stormed a Trump rally. Demonstrators tossed a smoke bomb into the crowd of about 400, sprayed pepper spray and blew whistles and air-horns, inciting a riot. They scattered as police arrived, but Kaine was caught. Seven others were also charged for their participation in the chaos. >> Related: US sen. Tim Kaine’s son arrested at Trump rally “When people seek to prevent others who are peacefully assembled from making their voices heard, it threatens the very foundation of our democracy,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said.  
  • 8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy. >> Read more trending news Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said. The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property.  He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies. Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County. It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims. The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.” The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. “My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.” Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues.  Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
  • Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
    Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
    A Florida woman is facing charges, accused of paying a child under the age of 15 up to $300 for sexual encounters. >> Read more trending news Suspect Rebecca McGraw, 38, was arrested on Thursday and is facing five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 15, Port St. Lucie police said.  Investigators said McGraw admitted to at least five sexual acts with the victim. She remained in the St. Lucie County Jail on Saturday on a $125,000 bail. The age of sexual consent in Florida is 18. No one under the age of 16 can give consent under any circumstances, according to Florida statutes. Authorities arrested McGraw after detectives followed up on prior allegations of child abuse and sexual molestation of a child by an adult. >> Related: Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school, police say McGraw was an assistant manager at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie when the sexual offenses allegedly occurred with a child living at the complex, police said. She would allowed the child to use her debit and credit cards, and to drive her vehicle unaccompanied, investigators said.  
  • Missing woman lost at sea still puzzling authorities, husband questioned in disappearance
    Missing woman lost at sea still puzzling authorities, husband questioned in disappearance
    On Tuesday night, a neighbor watched out the window of her condo west of the city as official-looking men wearing powder-blue latex gloves searched Lewis Bennett’s car and questioned him as he stood nearby. Neighbors say they last saw Isabella Hellmann weeks before Bennett, her newlywed husband, says he left with her on a two-week romantic sailing jaunt through the Tropics — one that ended with Bennett being rescued at sea and Hellman missing. >> Read more trending news Bennett said his catamaran struck something while he slept and that he came topside to find the boat sinking and no trace of his new wife — a 41-year-old real estate broker, his wife of just three months and the mother of the couple’s 9-month-old daughter. The Coast Guard and the FBI both have confirmed they are jointly conducting a “missing person investigation” into Hellmann’s disappearance. The Palm Beach Post has been unable to reach Bennett, 40, a dual British-Australian citizen with few ties to Florida and an enigmatic past. Hellmann’s family spoke briefly at the start of a Coast Guard search that would cover four days and 6,600 miles, an area nearly three times the size of Palm Beach County. Since then, relatives have declined to speak with The Post. >> Related: Husband to start own search for wife presumed missing at sea What happened in those evening hours on the high seas, about 70 miles southeast of Key West, remains, in large part, a mystery. Authorities do know some details, but haven’t yet revealed them. They’re remaining silent about other pieces of the puzzling disppearance. On May 17, the night before the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search, neighbor David Mayer said last week he approached Bennett to express his concern and sympathy. “He said, ‘Yeah. I’m going to be leaving for England. I’ve got to move on with my life,’ ” Mayer recalled. “I said, ‘What about the baby?’ He stopped and said, “Oh. I guess I’ve got to take her with me, too.’” Read more here.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.