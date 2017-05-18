Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old from Miami Gardens

Officials are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in Miami Gardens.

A missing child alert has been issued on Thursday for T'kai Francis. She was last seen Wednesday wearing a white polo shirt, pink jacket and khaki shorts in the 18000 block of NW 32nd Avenue.

T'kai has black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call FDLE or Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-1500 or 911.