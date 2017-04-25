Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
60°
H 86°
L 67°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
60°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    60°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'
Close

Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'

Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'

Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'

Updated:

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who tried to lure children to their car with candy.

The men were spotted outside an apartment on Whispering Woods Lane in St. Augustine on Saturday.

"I was very scared," victim Bella Palmer said.

Bella described to Action News Jax's Danielle Avitable how she felt when two men pulled up next to her in a dark blue SUV while she was playing outside.

Brawl at Orange Park Mall involved up to 60 people, Clay County Sheriff's Office says

"He said, 'Do you want a piece of candy?' I said 'No,'" Bella said.

And when she refused the candy from them, the 7-year-old said one of them got mad.

"I don't take pieces of candy from no one," Bella said.

That’s when Bella said she ran as fast as she could.

"When he was about to get out of the car, I was already running up the stairs. Then he was coming, so I locked the door," Bella said.

One of the men chased after her and said, “I’m going to get you.”

"Then I went in the house and locked the door," Bella said.

Bella's mother, Ashley Palmer, said she called for help.

Third Hernandez suicide note addressed to inmate, lawyer says

"Obviously, we have a predator trying to kidnap our kids," Palmer said.

When officers were at the apartment complex, two other children, ages 8 and 9, said the same men offered them candy.

"Our kids aren't as safe anymore. We have all these people after our kids. What are we supposed to do?" Palmer said.

Right now, police only have a vague description of the men.

They said they are about 6 feet tall and around 240 pounds with buzzed haircuts.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will ramp up patrols in the complex until the men are caught. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    A Florida man is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at a disabled veteran. James M. Hagen, of Gainesville, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbor, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, on Monday. The argument allegedly stemmed from Hagan’s belongings blocking his neighbor’s access to a fire extinguisher, according to the Gainesville Sun. >> Read more Floridoh! stories Hagen allegedly threw the extinguisher at his neighbor – striking him in the abdomen and thighs – and allegedly threatened to “dump” him from his wheelchair, according to the Gainesville Sun.  >> Read more trending news Hagen, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail. Read more at the Gainesville Sun.
  • Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'
    Mom says men tried to lure her daughter with candy in St. Augustine: 'Our kids aren't safe anymore'
    The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who tried to lure children to their car with candy.The men were spotted outside an apartment on Whispering Woods Lane in St. Augustine on Saturday.'I was very scared,' victim Bella Palmer said.Bella described to Action News Jax's Danielle Avitable how she felt when two men pulled up next to her in a dark blue SUV while she was playing outside. Brawl at Orange Park Mall involved up to 60 people, Clay County Sheriff's Office says 'He said, 'Do you want a piece of candy?' I said 'No,'' Bella said.And when she refused the candy from them, the 7-year-old said one of them got mad.'I don't take pieces of candy from no one,' Bella said.That’s when Bella said she ran as fast as she could.'When he was about to get out of the car, I was already running up the stairs. Then he was coming, so I locked the door,' Bella said.One of the men chased after her and said, “I’m going to get you.”'Then I went in the house and locked the door,' Bella said.Bella's mother, Ashley Palmer, said she called for help. Third Hernandez suicide note addressed to inmate, lawyer says 'Obviously, we have a predator trying to kidnap our kids,' Palmer said.When officers were at the apartment complex, two other children, ages 8 and 9, said the same men offered them candy.'Our kids aren't as safe anymore. We have all these people after our kids. What are we supposed to do?' Palmer said.Right now, police only have a vague description of the men.They said they are about 6 feet tall and around 240 pounds with buzzed haircuts.The Sheriff’s Office said it will ramp up patrols in the complex until the men are caught. 
  • Suspect dead, officer not hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s northside
    Suspect dead, officer not hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s northside
    A suspect was killed during a shooting with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer on the northside early Wednesday.  The officer was not injured.  According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on E. 19th Street near MLK Parkway on the northside.  We expect to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting throughout the morning.  
  • Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says
    Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says
    Why did a Texas teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student smile in her mugshot? Her lawyer has offered an explanation. According to Dallas-Fort Worth's KXAS, Jason Nassour, attorney for Lockhart High School anatomy teacher Sarah Fowlkes, said she was grinning because she's innocent. >> On Statesman.com: Lockhart High teacher accused of improper relationship with student 'This isn't a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught,' Nassour told KXAS. 'When everything's fleshed out, it won't be as it appears.' Lockhart police began investigating the incident March 10 after a school administrator reported that 'an educator at the school may be having an inappropriate relationship with a currently enrolled student,' according to the arrest affidavit. A 17-year-old student claimed that Fowlkes, 27, touched his genitals and that he 'made contact with the defendant's breasts,' the affidavit said. >> See the affidavit here Fowlkes was arrested on a charge of 'improper relationship between educator and student,' police said. The school district also suspended Fowlkes, The Austin American-Statesman reported. 'Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly,' Lockhart Superintendent Susan Bohn said in a statement, the American-Statesman reported. 'The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.' Bohn also alerted parents about the arrest and suspension in an email, the American-Statesman reported. >> PREVIOUS STORY: Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot  Nassour told KXAS that Fowlkes 'was arrested on the statement of a 17-year-old kid with no corroborating evidence.' >> Read more trending news According to the American-Statesman, Fowlkes, who taught anatomy and physiology and environmental systems at Lockhart High, previously taught science and social studies at Plum Creek Elementary School. The Houston Chronicle, citing Fowlkes' social media accounts, reported that she has been married since 2013. Watch next: Parent upset with kindergarten teacher who used Ouija board in class
  • 71 year old missing from St. Johns County
    71 year old missing from St. Johns County
    Deputies are looking for 71-year-old Robert Maitland Dawson. The elderly man suffers from dementia and was reportedly in low spirits following a recent dispute.  Officials with the Sheriff’s Office says Dawson left his home in a 2013 Red Lincoln MKX with Florida tag IDY 701. He was last seen at the Speedway at Roberts Road and SR 13 N. Dawson is described as a white man, 6’01 tall, 200 lbs, with gray hair, green eyes and normally wears glasses.  He was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a long sleeve shirt.  If you have any information about Dawson’s whereabouts or if you have seen him, you are asked to call police or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904.824.8304
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.