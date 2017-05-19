READ: CDC says parasite could be lurking in swimming pools



A Sacramento, Calif. woman was one of at least five people who was hospitalized last month after contracting botulism from tainted nacho cheese sold at a gas station.

The woman's sister, Theresa Kelly said she knew something was wrong when her sister, Lavinia Kelly, called her nearly a month ago.

“My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it’s her, she can’t articulate a word,” said Theresa Kelly. “And she’s basically saying, ‘Sister, I need you here now.'”

Lavinia Kelly was fighting to breathe and even open her eyes.

“It’s really scary. And to think if her and my mother had eaten there …” Theresa Kelly said. “My mom’s older. If my mom had eaten there, I don’t know if we would have lost both of them.”

Lavinia Kelly’s drizzled the Doritos that she bought at a gas station on April 21 with nacho cheese sauce from the deli area.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened,” her partner, Ricky Torres, told the Sacremento Bee. “Now I spend most of time at the hospital, I’m just trying to get answers. … She’s been doing good, and we just don’t understand why this happened over a bag of chips and nacho cheese. Really? How does that happen?”

She is one of at least five people being treated at area hospitals after contracting botulism that Sacramento County health investigators have linked to the nacho cheese served by Valley Oak Food and Fuel.

“She’s been clean and sober almost a year when this happened. And she was embracing life," said her mother, Dawn Kelly. "And then all of it shot down, bam. So I don’t know.”

Lavinia Kelly has now spent her third week in intensive care and the family is taking legal action against the gas station.