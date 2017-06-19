One of two brothers wanted in connection to a local murder is still on the run Monday morning after Antonio Lamar Lee turned himself into the Baker County Sheriff's Office Sunday night.

Leonard Mitchell Lee, 34, is still on the run and has an active warrant for homicide

Deputies say the two are linked to a deadly shooting Saturday night on County Road 139 in Baker County where one man died and another was seriously injured.

If you have any information about either man, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-259-2861 or Capt. Charlie Sharman at 904-524-3618.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.