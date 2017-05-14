Name of former Nassau deputy Eric Oliver added to national memorial

The name of the Nassau County Deputy who was hit and killed by a car was added to a national memorial in Washington D.C.

Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver was hit and killed while helping border patrol in November 2016.

His name was added Sunday at the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

In November, agents were checking a vehicle with six people inside at Gate gas station when one of the men ran away. Oliver chased after Francisco Portillo Fuentes and was hit by a vehicle.

Oliver is one of 12 Florida officers memorialized on the wall.

Three hundred ninety-four officers were honored at the wall this week.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office sent the honor guard to participate in the program.