4 names added to Jacksonville Memorial Veterans Wall

Nearly 1,700 names are inscribed on the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall. AT 6:45 the names being added this #MemorialDay @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AsL9YYxJiN— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017
Crews are busy setting up for today's #MemorialDay ceremony at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall. At 7:45 the names being added. pic.twitter.com/7KVt5BTfCn— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017
2017 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Ceremony set to start at 9 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JizSQizAEN— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017
Memorial Day observance at Duval Co. Veterans Memorial Wall https://t.co/3gtKQpAq92— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself