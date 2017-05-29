4 names added to Jacksonville Memorial Veterans Wall

Four names are added to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall and honored during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.

Each Memorial Day new names are inscribed on the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Second only to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C., the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall has nearly 1,700 names on the wall.

The four names added this year to the list of local heroes who’s lives were taken too soon in service of their country on the Veterans Memorial Wall are Christopher Colafati, Zachary Debeau, Micki Nixon and Wade Wilkenson.

Community leaders, veterans, and people from all over the Rive City gathered to show their support for families of the fallen servicemen.

Dedicated in 1995, all 6 branches of the military are represented on the monument.

Jacksonville’s Memorial Wall honors fallen veterans from WWI to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The flames at the memorial shine as a bright reminder of those fought and died for our freedom.

Nearly 1,700 names are inscribed on the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall. AT 6:45 the names being added this #MemorialDay @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AsL9YYxJiN — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017

Crews are busy setting up for today's #MemorialDay ceremony at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall. At 7:45 the names being added. pic.twitter.com/7KVt5BTfCn — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017

2017 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Ceremony set to start at 9 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JizSQizAEN — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 29, 2017