Nassau schools create social media policies for employees

As social media continues to grow, the Nassau County School District wanted to implement new rules for its employees.

The district's chief of legal services, Ray Poole, says last Thursday the board approved administrative rules employees must abide by.

Poole says there are some main takeaways:

He says employees should avoid using company computers and phones for personal use.

He also says when employees talk with students or parents the communication should be appropriate.

The documents he sent us also state that district employees shouldn’t use personal email, electronic messaging, Facebook, Twitter, or other social networking services for official communications.

The documents state use of personal social media for communication with students may create an appearance of casual and unprofessional interaction with students.

“I would not want my child talking to a teacher through social media. I think it needs to stay in the classroom,” parent Caroline Hamer said.

She says her daughter is in middle school and she thinks these new rules for social media are important.

Poole says there hasn’t been a rash of problems recently, but that the rules are in place to protect students.