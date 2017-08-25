Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Covering a hurricane – don’t forget the aftermath of the storm
By: Jamie Dupree

While most of my 35 years as a radio reporter has been spent covering Congress, politics, elections, and news from Washington, D.C., I also managed to squeeze in a number of hurricanes over the years, and as many news organizations send people to Texas to cover Hurricane Harvey, there are a few things to keep in mind as you make that trek.

The first hurricane that I covered was Hugo, which blasted Charleston and ripped a big swath through the Carolinas. It was a different time in media, but the basics still apply. Flashlight. Batteries. Food. Drinks. Pen. Paper. Your equipment. And much more.

Here are some thoughts:

1. Don’t try to be a hero. Yes, your bosses want great video of the storm, but it’s not worth getting yourself killed by some piece of flying debris in order to showcase your work. When I covered hurricanes, my game plan was to hang around as things got ugly, go hunker down somewhere until the storm passed – and then emerge to catalogue the damage and the recovery efforts. One time down in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, I beat a hasty retreat back to the mainland, while a buddy of mine who is a producer for CBS News, stayed behind. Yes, he did get to come out of his hotel to experience the eye of the hurricane passing overhead. But he also got to watch his rental car float down the street when the storm surge arrived.

2. Always keep gas in the tank. When I went to cover Hurricane Hugo in September of 1989, veteran radio reporter Jerry Bodlander gave me several tips on how to cover a hurricane – one of them was to always make sure your gas tank didn’t get too low. When the power goes out in areas hit by the hurricane, the pumps don’t work any more. Jerry’s rule was never let the tank go below half-full; I modified that to three-quarters. It was also a good way to stop off in another convenience store to chat with people who were out in the storm and get some interviews. One time in South Carolina, I remember being at a gas station when the police showed up to order the place to close down. I got my gas and headed up the road.

3. When you cover a hurricane, where do you eat? Often when I am on the road, it is to cover a political election, primary or caucus. You show up in some town, find a place to eat, a hotel to stay in, and you move on. But when you cover a hurricane, sometimes nothing is open. One of my favorite stops in the Carolinas was to go by a Piggly Wiggly – not only to get food and water – but also to do some interviews with people who were stocking up. My preferred food for a hurricane was to buy peanut butter and jelly and make endless sandwiches. Former ABC Radio reporter Vic Ratner gave me the tip for how to deal with your food and drink – keep several coolers in the trunk. I liked the three cooler approach – one for food, one for water and drinks, and one for beer. Not only do you have to cover the story, but you need to find a way to keep yourself fed as well.

4. What happens when cell systems go down? When I started covering hurricanes almost 30 years ago, you learned how to find a pay phone that was still working. I remember after Hugo, there was a phone near the North-South Carolina line north of Myrtle Beach that had a giant line of people, mostly members of the news media, trying to call their desk. Back then, that was the only way to get out. But now, when the cell phone systems go down because of power outages and more – how do you get your story back to your paper/website/station? As a reporter, you might want to keep an eye out for an old time phone booth – if they are hooked up directly to the phone system, you might have a chance to get that story back to your station. If not, then you have to start driving to somewhere with less damage in order to file your story. Cell system damage will be a big deal for reporters, first responders and residents of coastal Texas as well. Those systems are not fixed overnight.

5. The power of amateur radio. Along with being a radio reporter, I am also a licensed ham radio operator. Before cell phones and the internet, amateur radio was one way that weather reports were relayed to the National Weather Service during hurricanes; I would bring one of my radios with me, power it off the cigarette charger in the car, and pick up eyewitness reports – much like you might get now from Twitter and Facebook. In 2017, if the internet goes down, ham radio is still operating. If you are a reporter – and a ham – you might have an edge in reporting on Hurricane Harvey. It sure helped me, and I met others with that double along the way as well.

6. The power of social media. We haven’t had a major hurricane hit the U.S. mainland since 2005. Things have come a long way since then in terms of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other sharing sites. Yes, cell phone networks will be turned upside down, but a lot of people will still be able to get out photos and more of what’s going on, and what they are seeing out their windows. As a reporter, there is only so much you can see for yourself – social media expands that a great deal. It also provides a refresher course for those who decided to ride out the storm. This was from Hurricane Katrina.

7. Don’t forget the story on local radio. While you are driving around as the storm approaches, don’t forget to tune in to local radio stations. Many of them will change programming to focus entirely on the hurricane, sometimes sending out one station on multiple frequencies that are owned by the same company. I remember listening to one group of stations in South Carolina as Hurricane Hugo approached. The announcer said that they were turning off their broadcast so that all employees could go home and ride out the storm with their families. “See you on the other side,” the man said, as dead air took over their FM frequency. This is also a way for me to remind you to bring along a battery powered radio – how many reporters have one of those sitting around? (Hint – I do.)

8. The biggest story is the aftermath and recovery. Yes, watching the storm come ashore in real time is a big deal. Doing stories where everyone is boarding up, the sound of hammers putting up plywood and hurricane shutters, talking to some of those who are having a hurricane party (“I’m always ready for a party”) – those are important items to cover. But the most important thing is to emerge in the daylight after the storm arrives to show what happened, and to interview the survivors. That’s when we get into the issue of disaster relief, and the difficulty of trying to get supplies to thousands and thousands of people, many of whom no longer have homes. Everyone has a story. Let them tell it. This CBS video below is from 25 years ago after Hurricane Andrew hit Florida – it is one of the best pieces of post-hurricane journalism that I have ever seen. You may not like Dan Rather, but he knew how to tell the story of those who survived a major storm like few others on TV.

  • Report: Boy dumped in driveway by daycare worker died after being left in hot van
    A 5-year-old boy found dead in an Alabama driveway Monday afternoon died after being left in a daycare van for hours by the woman charged with his care, court records show.  The body of Kamden Dewan Johnson, of Mobile, was found by an 11-year-old girl walking home from her bus stop with friends. Police investigators later that day questioned Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, who worked as a van driver at Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, where Kamden had been enrolled for two weeks. Their investigation led detectives to charge Patterson with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.  Court documents obtained by WKRG in Mobile confirm that police believe Kamden died after being left inside the van Patterson drove for the preschool. The criminal complaint on the corpse abuse charge states that she abused Kamden’s body by “knowingly treating the corpse in a way that outraged ordinary family sensibilities, to-wit: discarded the body of Kamden Johnson on the side of Demetropolis Road.” Officials have not said if heat played a role in Kamden’s death, but the high temperature Monday in Mobile reached at least 92 degrees. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that temperatures inside a vehicle rise rapidly and that, with an external temperature of 80 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to above 120 degrees in an hour.   With a temperature like that in Mobile the day Kamden died, the temperature inside of a vehicle would reach more than 130 degrees in that same time frame.  Kenya Anderson, director of the daycare, previously told AL.com that Kamden had boarded Patterson’s van that morning, shortly after his mother dropped him off, for the ride to one of the other facilities run by the preschool’s parent company, Community Church Ministries. When Patterson returned after her afternoon van run, she said Kamden had not been on the return trip, Anderson said.   Anderson told AL.com she was about to call Kamden’s mother to ask about him when police -- who were already investigating the discovery of Kamden’s body -- arrived to question Patterson.  During a bond hearing in the case Thursday, Assistant Mobile County District Attorney Jennifer Wright argued that the charges against Patterson were warranted because “he (Kamden) was in her care at the daycare in the van with her, and we believe while under her care that he died, and then his body was disposed of,” AL.com reported.  Patterson’s bond amount on the manslaughter charge was set at $60,000. Bond on the charge of abuse of Kamden’s body was set at $15,000.  Related story: ‘He had wings and a halo’: Daycare worker charged after 5-year-old found dead in driveway AL.com said that Patterson was ordered to have no contact with children outside of her own immediate family, and that she refrain from contact with Johnson’s family.  Patterson remained seated during the hearing due to what was described as serious health complications, AL.com reported. She had to be removed from the courtroom in a wheelchair after her hearing because she reportedly had a seizure. Her lawyer, Christine Hernandez, told reporters that her client is undergoing chemotherapy, but did not detail the reason for the treatment.  Kamden’s mother, Jasmyn Williams Johnson, on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, Community Church Ministries, owners Carl and Angela Coker and Anderson, the director of the preschool. The lawsuit, also obtained by WKRG, accuses the defendants of negligence in their care of Kamden and in their training of staff members, as well as a failure to implement and follow policies and procedures to ensure the safety of their young students. It also cites negligence in the hiring of Patterson, who had worked at the daycare for a few months prior to Kamden’s death. >> Read more trending news The suit accuses the daycare of failing to properly screen and conduct background checks on Patterson, who police have said has an extensive criminal history.  An AL.com report pointed out, however, that Community Nursery & Preschool Academy, because it is operated by a church, does not fall under state oversight. Because of that, the daycare is not required by law to conduct a background check on Patterson or any of its workers.  The criminal complaints against Patterson list a number of aliases she allegedly used in the past. Wright on Thursday gave the court an overview of the criminal charges she’s faced since 1991, many for theft, in Mobile County.  She also had a conviction for grand theft auto in Escambia County, Florida, according to AL.com. She served 11 months on a four-year split sentence and was placed on three years’ probation.  Patterson was also convicted of first-degree theft of property in 1999 and was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was not immediately clear what time she served in that case.  Some of her arrests over the years included charges of driving without a license, failure to appear in court and being a fugitive from justice, AL.com reported.  She also had at least one arrest for negligent driving, in which she had unrestrained children in the vehicle. It was not clear if she was ever convicted on any of those charges. 
  • Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey churned toward the middle Texas coast on Friday, prompting evacuations and weather warnings across the southeastern side of the state. >> Read more trending news The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory Friday that Harvey is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories With its arrival will come 'life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.' ﻿Follow us live as we track Harvey’s path and impact: 
  • '92L' to bring heavy rain, rip current risk to Jacksonville this weekend
    As the coast of Texas prepares for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall, Floridians should be aware of a disturbance that will bring heavy rain and strong winds this weekend. 92L will move across the state from the south to the northeast this weekend. It's expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind to Jacksonville and the surrounding area. We could see localized flooding, gusty winds out of the east and northeast and a significant rip current risk at beaches. Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says development would be slow but he will be closely watching the disturbance.  If it develops, the storm will be named Irma. Read more on Talking the Tropics with Mike. Harvey continues to intensify as it approaches the coast of Texas. If the storm maintains its strength, it may be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Wilma, a category 3 hurricane, slammed South Florida in October 2005. #firstalertwx Hurricane Harvey now officially a Cat. 3 with winds near 120 mph @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/zQZy3TXlLd — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) August 25, 2017 Landfall will occur Friday night very near Corpus Christi.   It appears it will be a significant hit for the city, where hurricanes hit an average of about once every 33 years.   Hurricane Harvey: Live updates Harvey is expected to slow and then meander over south and southeast Texas throughout the weekend, which could result in more than 2 feet of rain. Harvey will stay far to the south and west of Florida with no impacts to Jacksonville or any part of Florida. #firstalertwx heavy rain across S. Fl. in association w/ weak tropical wave & low pressure pic.twitter.com/9oxiLb3sxC — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) August 25, 2017 #firstalertwx low pressure by late Sat. near Daytona could become tropical in 3-5 days as it moves away from Fl. pic.twitter.com/xCNJj8cdZ6 — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) August 25, 2017 #firstalertwx 'Talking the Tropics With Mike':Harvey taking aim at Texas... disturbance remains near Fl.: https://t.co/Uc2R6fOHg0 @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/XYWIsb18cP — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) August 25, 2017 Latest on Hurricane Harvey: Hurricane Harvey: What is a Category 3 hurricane and what does it do? Texas sheriff's office shares hurricane gator warning ahead of Harvey Want to see Harvey for yourself? Here are 8 Texas webcams to watch Critically ill babies evacuated from Texas coast ahead of Harvey
  • Jax red light cameras will still issue violations until they come down in December
    A day after we learn Jacksonville’s red light camera program will end in December, we’ve confirmed they’ll continue issuing violations until that time. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday that the red light camera program contract is up at the end of the year, and JSO doesn’t plan to renew it. He says the vendor- who initially covered the cost of putting the cameras up- will take them down when the contract sunsets. Williams says the decision not to renew the program was driven by data that showed they’re not effectively cutting back on crashes, which is something WOKV highlighted in a 2014 investigation. He says he inherited the program from the prior Sheriff and kept it running with the hope of adding an additional layer of crash avoidance technology, but that tech is not ready. Since we first brought you this story Thursday, WOKV listeners have been asking what that means for notices of violations that have already been issued and whether the cameras will continue to flag red light camera runners in the coming weeks. “The notice of violation that a citizen receives for running a red light is because of an infraction of the traffic laws. And long as the cameras are up, which is scheduled to be thru the end of December, violations will be recorded and notices issued,” says a statement to WOKV from JSO. The statement adds that citizens will continue to be able to challenge those notices of  violation if they don’t believe they have committee the traffic infraction.
  • New JSO hires held on questions of effectiveness, cost, and training
    It’s far from being scrapped, but the Jacksonville Mayor’s plan to hire 100 more police officers is getting a lot of scrutiny from City Council members. The Council’s Finance Committee formally started their review of the Mayor’s $1.27 billion budget plan Thursday, and the packed first day agenda included the budgets of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. Mayor Lenny Curry has pitched new hires for both- JSO getting an additional 100 hires on their employee cap and JFRD getting 42.  While the Committee signed on to much of the JSO budget proposal, there were a few issues that they asked for more information on- including the new hires. While the employee cap would be raised by 100 under the Mayor’s plan, only 80 of those spots are funded this year, because Sheriff Mike Williams says that’s the amount they believe they can move through training in the time frame. The other 20 would be theoretically funded in the next budget plan.  For Williams, these hires are not an addition to the force- they’re part of digging out of the hole JSO has been in with staffing. He says bringing on more hires means getting more officers on the streets and connecting with the communities they serve.  “When we can build relationships down in the neighborhoods where it’s so important, we will see reductions in crime, we will see reductions in violence, because we have to work together,” he says.  But some on the Council are questioning whether the officers are getting to the right spots, and if that’s truly the best resource to turn to in order to cut back on crime.  Questions from Councilwoman Katrina Brown, Councilman Reggie Gaffney, and others raised focused on the policies around police shooting investigations, the penalties on officers who are found to have committed misconduct, the amount of training new hires are getting, and overall concerns they say their Districts are expressing about bringing more police to their streets. Williams says JSO goes through great lengths to root out foul play and are constantly reviewing training that takes place, in order to ensure any potential issues get addressed.  “I think we have to separate the staffing conversation from the misconduct conversation,” Williams says. “The bridge there is training.”  He told the Committee that there is no dilution in training or the standards new hires are held to, even if JSO is pushing a larger volume than prior years.  For Councilwoman Lori Boyer, the questions were fiscal. The 80 positions that are funded in the Mayor’s proposal are funded for six months. Training the new recruits takes seven months in the Academy and four months in the field, and Boyer wasn’t sure the amount that’s been funded stacks up.  Other questions included whether there are other resources- like crime prevention- that could be more effective if given the same funding. Scrutiny also placed on the structure of JSO- with concern that the department is too top heavy, and more resources may not translate to officers on the streets or in the right neighborhoods.  Williams laid out the parameters they use to determine where officers are assigned- largely based on call volume, population, and a few other factors- and told the Committee that they are in the process of a comprehensive review of the structure of the office. Despite that, the Committee decided to push off a vote specifically on the new hires, until later in the budget review process, when Williams could come back with more information.  Unlike JSO, new hires for JFRD faced little resistance. Some concern was raised about whether the hiring would offset the overtime JFRD currently works, with the Fire Chief Kurt Wilson admitting it may not have the desired effect by the time we reach the next budget. Councilman Danny Becton also asked for more details about the impact of the hiring not just on this budget, but subsequent ones as well.  Despite that, there was no last minute shuffle to separate the hires from the overall JFRD budget.  Of the 42 new hires, 18 would be funded for the entire year, 17 for three months, and 7 for two months. JFRD is also getting an infusion of 18,750 part time hours, which Wilson says will be used to boost lifeguard services. He says the nice weather this year led people to flock to the beaches outside of the normal window, and he didn’t have the resources for the two sites under his purview- Hanna Park and Huguenot Park. The additional part-time hours will allow an additional two and a half months of lifeguard services, although Wilson says the actual implementation is subject to the weather conditions and population demand.  Closely tied to the conversation of new JFRD hires is the Explorer Program, which got the praise of several Council members as a program used to funnel young adults in to a career with JFRD. The program fell under JFRD’s budget in the current budget, but in the budget proposal that’s being reviewed, it’s being held as a contingency under the Mayor’s reorganization of programs under the Jacksonville Journey and Jacksonville Children’s Commission. While there was no clear decision made on where the dollars should fall, a few Councilmen told the Mayor’s Chief Administrative Officer that the funding needed to be somewhere. Another major change in JSO’s budget which was pushed off for a vote in the future, pending more information, is the outsourcing of health services for the Jail. The budget proposes a roughly $12 million increase for health services, as a result of moving to a private contract. Williams says they do not have the staff of doctors and nurses required to keep up with the mandated level of care, and getting to that level would mean an increase in cost.  “If we built it ourselves, you would still see a significant increase in that, but at least in this, we’re sharing liability with a vendor that does this for a living,” he says.  While Williams expects the several dozen employees that do currently fall under JSO would be absorbed by the outside contractor, Councilman Reggie Brown was concerned about the impact that would have on their pay and pension. Those questions were some of the driving forces to lead the Committee to request more information before officially signing off.  There was some good news Williams was able to bring forward from his department’s perspective. He told the Committee that JSO has applied for a million dollar grant relating to body cameras, and he’s confident they will get at least some, if not all of it. He also says ShotSpotter technology is now up and running, and by September 1st he anticipates having a team dedicated to responding to ShotSpotter calls. That team will work with members of the State Attorney’s Office and ATF in using that technology and a few other new systems and software to specifically target gun crime. He further says they’re communicating with the Center for Constitutional Policing in Pennsylvania, with Jacksonville a contender as a test for their new training system. These budget hearings continue for a few weeks, and the package that’s built from that will then face a vote by the full City Council before the next fiscal year begins.
