A day before Republicans in the House are scheduled to unveil a GOP tax reform bill, President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday started running an ad on cable television networks that focuses on an issue that’s currently sidelined in the Congress, vowing that the President will overhaul the Obama health law, accusing Democrats of standing in the way of efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“That’s what the American people expect and deserve so President Trump can fix it and provide them top quality healthcare they can afford,” the campaign said of the ad, titled, “President Trump Will Fix It.”

“Our new ad sends a clear message to Democrats about Obamacare: end the obstruction and work with our President,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

While the ad blames Democrats for no action on changes to the Obama health law, the problem for Republicans wasn’t the lack of votes from Democrats, but the lack of unity in the Congress among GOP lawmakers, who were unable to agree on a plan to partially repeal and replace Obamacare.