Hillary Clinton reportedly had mixed feelings over Comey firing

Hillary Clinton has not publicly commented on James Comey’s firing, but friends of the former secretary of state say she is questioning the timing of President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss the FBI director.



The New York Times, citing sources who asked to remain anonymous, reported Wednesday that while Clinton continues to blame Comey, at least in part, for her loss to Trump, she believes Comey’s removal “only reinforces the point that he was on to something.”



Clinton has said she would be president except for Russian interference coupled with Comey’s decision to announce a new probe into her use of a private email server only 11 days before the election.



The White House has said that Comey was fired, in part, for his handling of the investigation into Clinton’s email server.



According to The Times story, Clinton's friends say she does not believe that that is the reason Comey was fired.

