House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz will not run for reelection

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year, although he didn’t rule out a possible future run for office.
“After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018,” Chaffetz said in a Facebook post. “After more than 1,500 nights away from my home, it is time. I may run again for public office, but not in 2018.”
Chaffetz has represented Utah’s 3rd congressional district since 2008 and has chaired the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform since 2015.
“For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives,” he said. “I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be reelected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector.”
Thank you! Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Representative in the United States House of Representatives....Posted by Jason Chaffetz on Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Chaffetz’s district is among the most Republican in the country, and the lawmaker has won reelection with at least 70 percent of the vote four times in a row, Politico reported.
In the four presidential elections between 2000 and 2012, Republican candidates won the district by more than 65 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump won the district in 2016 with 47 percent of the vote.
