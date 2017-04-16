Inside Mar-a-Lago as Trump spends Easter in Palm Beach

Though President Donald Trump for the most part has stayed out of public view since arriving Thursday evening in Palm Beach, photos and videos shared on social media from his Mar-a-Lago Club provide a look at how the president is spending his weekend.

Trump, who is expected to leave Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon, went to his Trump International Golf Club in suburban West Palm Beach on Friday and Saturday, spending several hours there each time. The White House has not confirmed if the president was golfing.

The president is joined this weekend by first lady Melania Trump, who visited a local home for victims of domestic abuse on Friday.



Also spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago: all of President Trump’s children except Ivanka Trump and her family, who are in Canada for Passover. Trump’s children, Mar-a-Lago Club members and guests posted images as they celebrated the holiday.

Donald Trump Jr. shared this photo on Instagram of his daughter, Kai, with her grandfather Thursday evening.

More photos posted at Mar-a-Lago this weekend:

