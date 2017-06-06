Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts
Close

Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts

Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
Surveillance video shows someone jumping out of a car and stealing a sign off a man's front lawn.

Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts

By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com

EAST COBB COUNTY, Ga. -  In a metro Atlanta neighborhood, a political fight is brewing, but it’s not the one between candidates.

Neighbors are going into battle themselves, against thieves who’ve stolen dozens of their political signs over the past few weeks.

"It’s definitely not a comforting feeling," neighbor Peter Wagner said. "It feels a bit like a violation of our First Amendment rights.”

Wagner caught one of the thieves on his surveillance camera. The video shows someone jumping out of a car, stealing the sign and quickly jumping back in the car.

>>> Read more trending news

>>Georgia's 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV

"It’s a bold move to do it in full daylight," Wagner said. "I know the other signs were stolen at night.”

With so many signs stolen, Wagner said some neighbors have now attached GPS tracking devices to their signs.

Another neighbor, Matthew Enslein, tells WSB-TV his signs were stolen twice so he printed up his own signs, which warn thieves of the serious consequences they face if caught.

And that’s not all he did.

“We’ve got one nailed up to our tree, which we feel is probably a little difficult for anyone to take from our house,” Enslein said.

Neighbors say all of the signs stolen in the area were Jon Ossoff signs. But in other neighborhoods, both Ossoff and Handel supporters have reported signs stolen, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Karen Handel campaign sent us a statement condemning the sign thefts.

READ: 6th District runoff: Campaign sign thefts hit both candidates

No one should be stealing or vandalizing anyone else's signs," read a statement from Handel spokesperson, Charlie Harper.

It’s a different kind of battle in the 6th district race that neighbors would prefer not to fight.

“The yard sign stealing that’s occurred hopefully is done with and that we can let the election process play out,” Enslein said.

Throughout the 6th congressional district, both Ossoff and Karen Handel supporters are reporting sign thefts, often multiple times.
Close

Political sign theft

Photo Credit: Jill Vejnoska, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Throughout the 6th congressional district, both Ossoff and Karen Handel supporters are reporting sign thefts, often multiple times.
    Jones College closing by end of the year
    After 99 years, Jones College is closing its doors. The College says the Secretary of Education has affirmed a US Department of Education ruling that strips their accrediting body- the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools- from recognition by the US DOE. Jones College says, as a result, they are in the process of closing out the main campus. They are not seeking to renew accreditation with any other regional or national organization.  A public notice posted on the Jones College website says the closeout is expected to be completed by December 31, 2017. A banner at the top of the site says they are no longer accepting applications.
    Officials looking into tornado sighting in southern St. Johns County
    The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, St. Johns County Emergency Management, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are all looking into a possible tornado touchdown in southern St. Johns County.   The NWS tells WOKV, they received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting at U.S. 1 and SR 206 Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm.   They have received reports of trees down in the area, but they haven't yet confirmed whether there was tornadic activity.   SJCFR reports power lines are also down on West Seacove Avenue, just off SR 206. WOKV also received a call from a listener who spotted a possible tornado in the same location. GALLERY: Tornado Damage
    Elderly woman found dead inside Sandalwood home, foul play suspected
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Sandalwood home   Police say they received a 911 call Tuesday afternoon, from a family member who hadn't heard from the victim and was growing concerned.   When police officers arrived, they then made the disturbing discovery inside a home on Willesdon Drive West.   Foul play is suspected.
    Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts
    Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack
    A simple gesture of food could become a symbol of help and hope after a second terror attack in the U.K. in over three weeks. A van was driven into a crowd of people on London Bridge before three people jumped out and stabbed multiple people.  >> Read more trending news  The attackers were shot and killed by officers, but seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack. Staff at King’s College NHS in London were working around the clock trying to help victims of this weekend’s terror attack on London Bridge, The Telegraph reported. That’s when their counterparts from Manchester sent them a simple gift -- pizza -- to a grateful and exhausted staff. Medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary are still treating 14 people injured during an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month. This weekend, nurses and doctors at Kings College Hospital were called into action.  This isn’t the first time that pizza was ordered for those who are on the front lines of an attack. The Boston Globe sent pizza to reporters at the Manchester Evening News during their coverage of the Manchester bombing, The Telegraph reported.  The Globe also was on the receiving end of food during a breaking news story when the Chicago Tribune sent pizza to the Boston paper during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.