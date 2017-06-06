Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Sen. Mark Warner: Russian hacking 'much broader' than previously reported, ongoing
Close

Sen. Mark Warner: Russian hacking 'much broader' than previously reported, ongoing

Sen. Mark Warner: Russian hacking 'much broader' than previously reported, ongoing
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) (R), and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) (L0 speak to the media after a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence closed door meeting at the U.S. Capitol, on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating possible Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sen. Mark Warner: Russian hacking 'much broader' than previously reported, ongoing

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Hacking efforts aimed at influencing the November presidential election by Russian military intelligence officials were more widespread than previously reported and are ongoing, according to the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an interview with USA Today, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he has been pushing for intelligence agencies to declassify the names of states recently targeted by Russian hackers before 2018, when voters will go to the polls for midterm elections.

“I don’t believe they got into changing actual voting outcomes,” Warner told USA Today. “But the extent of the attacks is much broader than has been reported so far. … None of these actions from the Russians stopped on Election Day.”

Warner’s comments came in the wake of a report from The Intercept that detailed a top-secret National Security Agency analysis of Russian attempts to meddle in the election. The Justice Department on Monday announced that federal contractor Reality Winner, 25, had been arrested and charged in connection with the leak.

In the analysis, the NSA said Russian military intelligence “executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials” in the run-up to the election, The Intercept reported.

Warner told USA Today that despite the attempted hacks, Russia was unable to change voting outcomes.

Sen. Mark Warner: Russian hacking 'much broader' than previously reported, ongoing

The Kremlin on Tuesday denied involvement in the reported cyberattacks.

U.S. intelligence officials said in January with “high confidence” that Russia meddled in the November election in favor of President Donald Trump. The report sparked worries of collusion between Trump and his advisers and Russian officials. Authorities have not provided any evidence that they worked together.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jones College closing by end of the year
    Jones College closing by end of the year
    After 99 years, Jones College is closing its doors. The College says the Secretary of Education has affirmed a US Department of Education ruling that strips their accrediting body- the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools- from recognition by the US DOE. Jones College says, as a result, they are in the process of closing out the main campus. They are not seeking to renew accreditation with any other regional or national organization.  A public notice posted on the Jones College website says the closeout is expected to be completed by December 31, 2017. A banner at the top of the site says they are no longer accepting applications.
  • Officials looking into tornado sighting in southern St. Johns County
    Officials looking into tornado sighting in southern St. Johns County
    The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, St. Johns County Emergency Management, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are all looking into a possible tornado touchdown in southern St. Johns County.   The NWS tells WOKV, they received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting at U.S. 1 and SR 206 Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm.   They have received reports of trees down in the area, but they haven't yet confirmed whether there was tornadic activity.   SJCFR reports power lines are also down on West Seacove Avenue, just off SR 206. WOKV also received a call from a listener who spotted a possible tornado in the same location. GALLERY: Tornado Damage
  • Elderly woman found dead inside Sandalwood home, foul play suspected
    Elderly woman found dead inside Sandalwood home, foul play suspected
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Sandalwood home   Police say they received a 911 call Tuesday afternoon, from a family member who hadn't heard from the victim and was growing concerned.   When police officers arrived, they then made the disturbing discovery inside a home on Willesdon Drive West.   Foul play is suspected.
  • Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts
    Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts
    In a metro Atlanta neighborhood, a political fight is brewing, but it’s not the one between candidates. Neighbors are going into battle themselves, against thieves who’ve stolen dozens of their political signs over the past few weeks. 'It’s definitely not a comforting feeling,' neighbor Peter Wagner said. 'It feels a bit like a violation of our First Amendment rights.” Wagner caught one of the thieves on his surveillance camera. The video shows someone jumping out of a car, stealing the sign and quickly jumping back in the car. >> Read more trending news >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV 'It’s a bold move to do it in full daylight,' Wagner said. 'I know the other signs were stolen at night.” With so many signs stolen, Wagner said some neighbors have now attached GPS tracking devices to their signs. Another neighbor, Matthew Enslein, tells WSB-TV his signs were stolen twice so he printed up his own signs, which warn thieves of the serious consequences they face if caught. And that’s not all he did. “We’ve got one nailed up to our tree, which we feel is probably a little difficult for anyone to take from our house,” Enslein said. Neighbors say all of the signs stolen in the area were Jon Ossoff signs. But in other neighborhoods, both Ossoff and Handel supporters have reported signs stolen, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Karen Handel campaign sent us a statement condemning the sign thefts. READ: 6th District runoff: Campaign sign thefts hit both candidates No one should be stealing or vandalizing anyone else's signs,' read a statement from Handel spokesperson, Charlie Harper. It’s a different kind of battle in the 6th district race that neighbors would prefer not to fight. “The yard sign stealing that’s occurred hopefully is done with and that we can let the election process play out,” Enslein said.
  • Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack
    Nurses lend support to each other with pizza after London attack
    A simple gesture of food could become a symbol of help and hope after a second terror attack in the U.K. in over three weeks. A van was driven into a crowd of people on London Bridge before three people jumped out and stabbed multiple people.  >> Read more trending news  The attackers were shot and killed by officers, but seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the attack. Staff at King’s College NHS in London were working around the clock trying to help victims of this weekend’s terror attack on London Bridge, The Telegraph reported. That’s when their counterparts from Manchester sent them a simple gift -- pizza -- to a grateful and exhausted staff. Medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary are still treating 14 people injured during an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month. This weekend, nurses and doctors at Kings College Hospital were called into action.  This isn’t the first time that pizza was ordered for those who are on the front lines of an attack. The Boston Globe sent pizza to reporters at the Manchester Evening News during their coverage of the Manchester bombing, The Telegraph reported.  The Globe also was on the receiving end of food during a breaking news story when the Chicago Tribune sent pizza to the Boston paper during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
The Latest News Videos

