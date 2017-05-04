Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 84°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Overcast
H 84° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 84° L 61°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 84° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    63°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
Close

4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare

4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The House Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the American Health Care Act is already facing opposition from conservatives in the House and Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare

By: Misty Williams, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  After months of infighting, House Republicans are rushing to vote today on their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 

>> Read more trending news

House Speaker Paul Ryan suffered a crushing defeat in March when he failed to garner enough votes to pass the GOP’s health bill, called the American Health Care Act. But it looks like he may finally have the votes he needs — 216 — to pass it after moderate conservatives opposed to it faced increasing pressure from GOP leaders and the White House to uphold a core campaign promise to repeal Obamacare as quickly as possible.

Here are five key things to know about today’s vote.

What would the GOP bill do?

The American Health Care Act does a number of things.

  • It ends Obamacare’s mandate that most Americans buy health insurance or face a penalty. It would, however, allow insurers to charge people more if they have a gap in coverage.
  • It would end new enrollment in Medicaid expansion on Dec. 31, 2019 for states that expanded the government health care program for the poor. Georgia is one of 19 states that chose not to expand.
  • It would also fundamentally change how the federal government pays states for Medicaid. Instead of paying states a certain percentage of all of their Medicaid costs, it would allow states to opt for “block grants” that are lump sum payments and give them more flexibility in who the program would cover. Experts say such a move would almost certainly reduce enrollment and cut services.
  • An amendment added to the bill after it failed to garner enough Republican support in March would allow states to opt out of two key Obamacare provisions. It would let insurers charge sicker people higher premiums. Right now, they can’t. It would also let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers cover certain “essential” health benefits, such as maternity care and mental health treatment.
  • It would offer tax credits, like Obamacare does, but those credits would be based on people’s age rather than income. This would benefit younger, higher-income Americans and mean less financial help for poorer, older individuals.
  • It would also offer tax credits to higher-income Americans who currently make too much to qualify for financial help under Obamacare.
  • It would allow insurers to charge older Americans even higher premiums because of their age. Right now, they can charge older people up to three times more than younger consumers. The bill would let them charge up to five times more.
  • It would continue the popular Obamacare rule that allows parents to keep kids on their insurance until age 26.
  • It would provide states with a “Patient and State Stability Fund” they could use to help cover sicker, more expensive patients. Under this, states could set up high-risk pools to cover expensive patients but traditionally high-risk pools have been too expensive for states to operate.
  • It would cut roughly $880 billion in taxes — mostly for wealthy Americans — instituted under Obamacare. 

What would these changes mean?

Under the original version of the bill, an estimated 24 million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage by 2026, according to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO, Congress’s scorekeeper, has not yet scored the bill in its latest form with the new amendments relating to pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits, and the House is expected to vote without one. The decision to let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers can’t charge people more because of their health history would likely lead to more people losing insurance.

An estimated nearly 1.8 million people in Georgia alone have pre-existing conditions. Most of them get coverage through an employer or another source. But those who buy their own coverage on the individual market would face higher costs. The bill also now has more funding to cover higher-risk people, which could reduce the number of uninsured.

What’s happening today?

The House is expected to vote on the American Health Care Act early this afternoon before adjourning for an 11-day recess. This comes after a failed attempt to pass the bill in March when both staunch and moderate conservatives opposed it for different reasons. The hard-line Freedom Caucus argued the bill didn’t go far enough in eliminating Obamacare, while moderates feared that too many Americans would lose their health insurance under the plan.

However, it’s expected that House leaders now have the 216 yes votes they need to pass it after key changes were made.

Democrats remain vehemently opposed to the bill, arguing it helps younger, wealthier Americans at the expense of poorer, more vulnerable people who will be hurt by it and that it will cause millions of Americans to lose their coverage.

So what happens next?

If the House does indeed pass the bill this afternoon, it heads to the Senate where it will face stiff opposition from not just Democrats but also moderate conservatives. Those Republicans have the same fears their counterparts in the House faced — worrying that the bill would strip tens of millions of Americans of their health coverage.

Some Republican governors in states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, such as John Kasich in Ohio, have strongly and vocally opposed earlier versions of the bill.

Because of strong opposition among conservatives in the Senate, they are expected to drastically rewrite the bill at minimum. If the bill is ultimately able to make it out of the Senate, the final product will almost surely look very little like the House’s version.

Related

Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold

Former President Obama responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue about newborn son

Freedom Caucus says it now backs GOP health care plan
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Opioid reversal drugs being used as precaution at crash scenes
    Opioid reversal drugs being used as precaution at crash scenes
    The nation’s heroin epidemic is changing how emergency workers respond to traffic accidents. Opioid reversal drugs, like Narcan, are being used by some first responders at crash scenes, even if they aren’t sure that they’re needed. The drugs are being given to anyone who is impaired or unresponsive as a precaution. >> Read more trending news “Almost any time now, if the patient’s not awake, this is one of the first things we have to ask ourselves: Is it related to a drug overdose?” Kevin Fields, a paramedic, said. “Sometimes they're slumped head down on the steering wheel. Sometimes they're slumped over sideways.” In Warren, Ohio, EMTs gave a driver Narcan after a crash. It was later determined that the driver likely suffered a medical emergency unrelated to drugs.
  • Live updates: Health care vote in the House
    Live updates: Health care vote in the House
    A House vote is expected on Thursday on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a Republican-sponsored version of a health care law that will affect millions in the United States. The proposed bill will amend a portion of the law that makes sure people with pre-existing health conditions have access to health care coverage, the bill’s authors say. The vote comes about six weeks after GOP opposition forced House leaders to cancel a planned vote on a similar bill.  While GOP leaders in the House promise that this bill is a better fit for Americans than Obamacare -- with reworked subsidies for private insurance and an end to tax penalties placed on those who do not purchase health insurance -- the bill's economics are in question. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the March bill would have resulted in 24 million fewer people with health insurance by 2026. The bill to be voted on Thursday does not yet have a CBO score. Click here to learn more about the plan. Come back here to follow the vote live. The vote is expected to be held between 1 and 1:30 p.m. ET. 
  • Mom gets 15 years for having sex with daughter’s boyfriend
    Mom gets 15 years for having sex with daughter’s boyfriend
    A mother from Alpharetta, Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to seducing her daughter’s boyfriend and having sex with him, WSB-TV reported. Kathy Tompa will spend 15 years in prison after she admitted she had a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old for months. Tompa was originally charged with child molestation and rape in May, but few details on the case were released. >> Read more trending stories In court, the boy’s mother told the judge that her son had to move out of the county because of the humiliation it caused him. 'She stole my son’s innocence,' she said. 'She stole his childhood. I’m angry with her and I’m angry with myself.' Tompa had been in contact with the boy since December 2015 through text messages, WSB-TV reported. At one point, she groomed the boy for a sexual relationship with her daughter before persuading him to have sex with her. 'She was advising him on how to kiss her daughter, how to touch her daughter, when would be an appropriate time to touch her buttocks, what would be the appropriate time and manner to remove her shirt,' Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Heather Dunn told the judge. WSB-TV reported that Tompa also helped the boy sneak out of the house and hide the affair from his parents. Tompa has to pay a fine and the boy’s therapy services. She must also register as a sex offender.
  • 4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
    4 things to know about the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
    After months of infighting, House Republicans are rushing to vote today on their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.  >> Read more trending news House Speaker Paul Ryan suffered a crushing defeat in March when he failed to garner enough votes to pass the GOP’s health bill, called the American Health Care Act. But it looks like he may finally have the votes he needs — 216 — to pass it after moderate conservatives opposed to it faced increasing pressure from GOP leaders and the White House to uphold a core campaign promise to repeal Obamacare as quickly as possible. Here are five key things to know about today’s vote. What would the GOP bill do? The American Health Care Act does a number of things. It ends Obamacare’s mandate that most Americans buy health insurance or face a penalty. It would, however, allow insurers to charge people more if they have a gap in coverage. It would end new enrollment in Medicaid expansion on Dec. 31, 2019 for states that expanded the government health care program for the poor. Georgia is one of 19 states that chose not to expand. It would also fundamentally change how the federal government pays states for Medicaid. Instead of paying states a certain percentage of all of their Medicaid costs, it would allow states to opt for “block grants” that are lump sum payments and give them more flexibility in who the program would cover. Experts say such a move would almost certainly reduce enrollment and cut services. An amendment added to the bill after it failed to garner enough Republican support in March would allow states to opt out of two key Obamacare provisions. It would let insurers charge sicker people higher premiums. Right now, they can’t. It would also let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers cover certain “essential” health benefits, such as maternity care and mental health treatment. It would offer tax credits, like Obamacare does, but those credits would be based on people’s age rather than income. This would benefit younger, higher-income Americans and mean less financial help for poorer, older individuals. It would also offer tax credits to higher-income Americans who currently make too much to qualify for financial help under Obamacare. It would allow insurers to charge older Americans even higher premiums because of their age. Right now, they can charge older people up to three times more than younger consumers. The bill would let them charge up to five times more. It would continue the popular Obamacare rule that allows parents to keep kids on their insurance until age 26. It would provide states with a “Patient and State Stability Fund” they could use to help cover sicker, more expensive patients. Under this, states could set up high-risk pools to cover expensive patients but traditionally high-risk pools have been too expensive for states to operate. It would cut roughly $880 billion in taxes — mostly for wealthy Americans — instituted under Obamacare.  What would these changes mean? Under the original version of the bill, an estimated 24 million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage by 2026, according to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO, Congress’s scorekeeper, has not yet scored the bill in its latest form with the new amendments relating to pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits, and the House is expected to vote without one. The decision to let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers can’t charge people more because of their health history would likely lead to more people losing insurance. An estimated nearly 1.8 million people in Georgia alone have pre-existing conditions. Most of them get coverage through an employer or another source. But those who buy their own coverage on the individual market would face higher costs. The bill also now has more funding to cover higher-risk people, which could reduce the number of uninsured. What’s happening today? The House is expected to vote on the American Health Care Act early this afternoon before adjourning for an 11-day recess. This comes after a failed attempt to pass the bill in March when both staunch and moderate conservatives opposed it for different reasons. The hard-line Freedom Caucus argued the bill didn’t go far enough in eliminating Obamacare, while moderates feared that too many Americans would lose their health insurance under the plan. However, it’s expected that House leaders now have the 216 yes votes they need to pass it after key changes were made. Democrats remain vehemently opposed to the bill, arguing it helps younger, wealthier Americans at the expense of poorer, more vulnerable people who will be hurt by it and that it will cause millions of Americans to lose their coverage. So what happens next? If the House does indeed pass the bill this afternoon, it heads to the Senate where it will face stiff opposition from not just Democrats but also moderate conservatives. Those Republicans have the same fears their counterparts in the House faced — worrying that the bill would strip tens of millions of Americans of their health coverage. Some Republican governors in states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, such as John Kasich in Ohio, have strongly and vocally opposed earlier versions of the bill. Because of strong opposition among conservatives in the Senate, they are expected to drastically rewrite the bill at minimum. If the bill is ultimately able to make it out of the Senate, the final product will almost surely look very little like the House’s version.
  • Police: Fast-food workers find toddler wandering in Orlando
    Police: Fast-food workers find toddler wandering in Orlando
    Fast-food workers found a toddler early Thursday wandering in Orlando's Conway neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said. Workers at a Krystal on Curry Ford Road west of South Conway Road said they spotted the 3-year-old boy at about 2 a.m. He was wearing a shirt and a diaper and was carrying a blanket. >> Read more trending news The employees said that they saw the boy in the drive-thru lane, so they pulled him into the restaurant through the drive-thru window for fear he would run into the street. Krystal employee Johnathan Jimenez said he called 911 once the child was in the restaurant. 'It actually breaks my heart,' Jimenez said. 'It kills me, because that is a scary thought: to wake up and your child not be at the house. It's pretty bad.' The boy wandered away from an adjacent apartment complex, investigators said. Police said the child was reunited with his parents at about 4:30 a.m. It's unknown if the parents will be charged. No other details were given.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.