National Govt & Politics
7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; Boston doctors murdered; MTV Movie & TV awards
7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; Boston doctors murdered; MTV Movie & TV awards

7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; Boston doctors murdered; MTV Movie & TV awards
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Emma Watson, left, and Josh Gad accept the award for movie of the year for "Beauty and the Beast" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

1. Yates to testify: On Monday, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who was briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

2. Olympian found dead: A preliminary report from the autopsy of Steven Holcomb showed that the Olympic bobsled champion had fluid in his lungs when he died on Saturday. Holcomb, 37, apparently died in his sleep at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. No foul play is suspected, and preliminary reports were negative for drugs.

3. Texas ‘bans’ sanctuary cities: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order Sunday night that allows police officers in the state to ask anyone detained about their immigration status. What some are calling the “sanctuary cities ban,” threatens sheriffs with jail time if they don’t cooperate with federal officials when it comes to holding and turning over people who are in the country illegally. According to The Associated Press, every major police chief in Texas opposed the measure.

4. Engaged doctors found dead: Police in Boston say two doctors found dead inside their apartment this weekend likely knew the man who killed them. Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead Friday night. Police confronted a suspect at the scene after receiving reports of a man with a gun at the condominium site. The man fired at the officers and was struck by return fire, police say. 

5. France’s new president: Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday, the youngest president in the country’s history. Macron, 39, defeated the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron is an investment banker who strongly supports France’s membership in the European Union.

And one more

"Beauty and the Beast" was a big winner at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards show. Emma Watson, the film’s star, took home best actor honors. The event, which before only celebrated movies, added TV to the mix this year. The Netflix show "Stranger Things" got the nod as the best show on TV.

In case you missed it

The Latest News Headlines

  • Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    On Monday, former assistant U.S. attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what Yates is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Some have suggested Flynn promised the Russian ambassador that the Trump administration would work to ease sanctions levied by President Barack Obama over allegations that the Russians had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Obama imposed sanctions on nine Russians after they were linked to 'significant malicious cyber-enabled activities.” The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country. So what do we know about Yates and how she has come to testify before the Senate subcommittee?  She was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1960. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She went to work for the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and worked for the firm for three years. She became an assistant U.S. attorney, after joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta in 1989. Yates was the lead prosecutor in the trial of Eric Rudolph, the man who was convicted of the bombing at the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympic Games. In 2010 she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the first U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. She was the first woman to be appointed to that position. In 2015, Yates was nominated and later confirmed as deputy attorney general of the United States. Yates, 56, is married and has two children. Comer Yates, her husband, who is also an attorney, is the executive director of Atlanta Speech School, a school for children with hearing and learning disabilities. How did Yates come to testify before a Senate panel? On Jan. 20, Attorney General Loretta Lynch resigned from her position and Yates became acting attorney general. Jeff Sessions, at the time President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Yates stayed in the position for 10 days until she was fired by the Trump administration after she ordered the Department of Justice not to defend the president’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. 'At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,”  Sally Yates wrote in instructing the DOJ not to defend the order after it was challenged in court in Washington state, 'Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.' The White House said in a statement that Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement read. Michael Flynn warning Yates is set to testify Monday about a warning she gave the White House counsel about what Gen. Flynn said he was doing when he met with the Russian ambassador, and what Justice Department officials believe actually happened between the two. Yates met with White House Counsel Don McGahn 18 days before Flynn was fired. She is expected to testify that she issued a forceful warning that the story Flynn was telling was not what had happened between the two when they met in late December. She is expected also to say that she recommended that Flynn be fired. At that point, Flynn had denied talking to Kislyak about the sanctions President Obama had placed on the Russians. The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Fire danger reaching extreme this week 
    Fire danger reaching extreme this week 
    With no rain in the forecast this week, the wildfire danger will be very high to severe, and possibly extreme at times.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says smoke will be prevalent over Baker County today, then shifting to Nassau and Baker County Tuesday through Thursday.   'The next major intrusion of smoke for metro Jacksonville appears at this point to be Sunday, and we’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week on that smoke plume”, said Buresh.  Winds will be relatively light this week, and we're going to gradually feel humidity return late in the week.   Listen for our next best chance for rain and a detailed look at the smoke forecast in the Buresh Podcast. The West Mims fire continued an aggressive push to the south ahead of gusty northwest winds on Sunday.   A tractor plow was overrun by fire Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the south edge of the fire, north of Highway 94, close to Boggy Road. The operator walked to the road and is safe with no injuries.   The fire was estimated at 130,942 acres. It breached the line burning through boggy areas along Blitch Creek toward Highway 94. Eight heavy helicopters and four large air tankers worked Sunday from 8am until sunset.   Today, tractors and engines will be working on all the fire perimeter and with logging operations. Aircraft will be used to watch for hotspots on the southwest side of the fire and to monitor movement to the north on Billys Island.   A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all St. George residents. Charlton County Schools have been closed for Monday.
  • INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    As wildfire season reaches its peak we only have one good shot at widespread rain this week, late Thursday, before we dry out again.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says our fire danger remains very high, and the long-range outlook is not favorable for soaking rain.   The 2017 wildfire season is already one of the worst in recent memory across Florida, which is why we've partnered with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Managers to present an in-depth special broadcast. Our partners with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Management address the challenges of keeping fires under control, and the steps you can take to protect your property and surrounding neighborhood.  
  • Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    An engaged couple – both accomplished Massachusetts doctors – was killed in a chaotic attack Friday night that ended with police shooting and wounding a suspect in South Boston. Sources told WFXT that Dr. Lina Balanos and Dr. Richard Field were found with their throats slashed in their penthouse apartment. Police say the anesthesiologists were killed by a 30-year-old man with a criminal history named Bampumim Teixeira. >> Watch the news report here What we know about the victims Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and was engaged to Field. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. >> For complete coverage, visit Boston25News.com She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... [and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. What we know about the suspect Teixeira was named Saturday as the prime suspect in the slayings of Bolanos and Field. Police say someone reported a man with a gun at the Macallen Building in South Boston around 8 p.m. Friday, and officers said they found Teixeira. According to police, he fired once before police shot and subdued him. Teixeira was then taken to a hospital. He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice – once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon. >> Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer What we know about the crime Police told WFXT that the victims were found in the apartment on the top floor of the Macallen building after the shootout with Teixeira. A source said the victims had their throats slashed, but few details about the crime scene have been officially released. Both Bolanos and Field lived in the apartment. Police say the victims and Teixeira knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is not clear. >> Read more trending news Full statement from Massachusetts Eye and Ear 'I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. “Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff.  “Everyone at Massachusetts Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.' – Statement of Sunil Eappen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear
  • Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    DeKalb County, Georgia, Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was charged with two misdemeanors after an Atlanta police officer said the sheriff exposed himself late Saturday and then attempted to evade arrest. >> Watch the news report here Mann, in a statement, vowed to clear his name. He was charged with indecency and obstruction.  According to the incident report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mann was observed in a part of Piedmont Park known for “sexual acts after dark.”  Mann had exposed himself and was walking in the direction of a police officer, the report states.  Once he got within 10 feet, the report continues, the officer turned his flashlight on Mann, identifying himself as police and commanding him to stop.  Mann fled instead, leading the officer on a quarter-mile run before finally giving up. The officer said the sheriff ran across 10th Street and into traffic.  “I continued to watch the male run while I waited to cross 10th Street and its traffic near Argonne Street,” the report states. “The male had stopped to tie his shoes. I got approximately 10 to 15 feet from the male before he noticed my approach. The male immediately stopped fixing his shoes and started running again.” As Mann approached Ninth Street, he noticed he was losing ground to the officer, according to the report, and finally surrendered.  The sheriff told WSB-TV that he appreciates Atlanta police and wants to clear up what he called a misunderstanding. He was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and bonded out early Sunday morning. DeKalb Commissioner Nancy Jester said the news of the sheriff’s arrest damages the county’s reputation. “It is embarrassing,” Jester said. “It’s certainly not a good headline for DeKalb County.” Jester said the sheriff has always been “professional” and “appropriate.”  “Now we have this, so I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see where this takes us.”  Commissioner Greg Adams, a former DeKalb police officer, said his confidence in Mann remains unshaken. “The job that Sheriff Jeff Mann has been doing has been superb,” Adams said. “The entire sheriff’s department, from the deputy sheriffs that patrol the street even to the jailers have a great deal of respect for his leadership.” >> Read more trending news Adams said he hopes the allegations against Mann are unfounded. “Being a police officer, I know first-hand that things can be misconstrued,” Adams said. “I hope there was a misinterpretation. I’m sorry it happened to him, but as it stands I trust his ability to lead the county forward as sheriff.” Mann, an attorney, was re-elected to office in 2016, two years after winning a special election to replace Thomas Brown, who resigned to run for Congress.  Mann had been Brown’s chief deputy and joined the DeKalb sheriff’s office in 2001. Prior to Brown, every sheriff elected to a full term in DeKalb since 1965 had faced criminal charges.
The Latest News Videos

