Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
H 89°
L 66°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
59°
Scattered Clouds
H 89° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 89° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor
Close

7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor

7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, right, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, are sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election."

7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Suspected serial killer arrested: A former city bus driver has been arrested in the deaths of nine people in the Phoenix, Arizona area, Phoenix police said Monday. Aaron Saucedo, dubbed the Serial Street Shooter, is alleged to have stalked victims after dark then gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in cars. Police have not said what motivated Saucedo to kill his victims.

2. Yates testifies: Sally Yates, the former acting U.S. attorney general, told a Senate subcommittee Monday that she warned the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn had been “compromised” with the Russians, leaving him open to blackmail. In a three-hour hearing, Yates told senators she met with the White House counsel and told him that the story Vice President Mike Pence was telling the public about Flynn’s dealings with the Russian ambassador to the United States was not true. Yates said she wanted to let officials known that Flynn had misled Pence. 

3. Fraternity members charged: Eighteen members of a Penn State University fraternity are facing charges in the death of Timothy Piazza, an 18-year-old freshman who died as a result of a fall down stairs during a hazing ritual. The members of Beta Theta Pi will face charges after they failed to call for help until nearly 12 hours after Piazza was injured.     

4. Man arrested after punch: A man who killed a California father of five outside of a Las Vegas lounge had served time in jail on attempted murder charges. James Michael Beach, 27, was arrested Sunday in the death of Luis Campos, 45. Beach allegedly punched Campos in the face as he stood outside of the Vanguard Lounge. Witnesses say Beach was walking past the lounge, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him. Campos never regained consciousness. Beach's attorney said Beach didn't mean to kill Campos, and will plead not guilty to the murder charge. 

5. A longer life: A study released Monday shows that where you live in the United States can have a significant effect on how long you live. People in Colorado can live as much as 20 years longer than those who live in the Dakotas and the Mississippi River basin, researchers say. A combination of poor diet, lack of exercise, economic status and ethnicity were reasons researchers gave for the different life expectancies. 

And one more

As if it weren’t enough that the new Oreo flavor showed up in stores on Monday, now Nabisco, the company that makes cookies, has announced they will let consumers have a hand in creating the next flavor. Nabisco is asking devotees of the sandwich cookie to submit their ideas for the next Oreo flavor via the Twitter hashtag #MyOreoCreation for the chance to win $500,000. 

In case you missed 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Fire danger reaching extreme this week 
    Fire danger reaching extreme this week 
    With no rain in the forecast this week, the wildfire danger will be very high to severe, and possibly extreme at times.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says smoke will be prevalent over Baker County today, then shifting to Nassau and Baker County Tuesday through Thursday.   'The next major intrusion of smoke for metro Jacksonville appears at this point to be Sunday, and we’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week on that smoke plume”, said Buresh.  Winds will be relatively light this week, and we're going to gradually feel humidity return late in the week.   Listen for our next best chance for rain and a detailed look at the smoke forecast in the Buresh Podcast. The West Mims fire continued an aggressive push to the south ahead of gusty northwest winds on Sunday.   A tractor plow was overrun by fire Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the south edge of the fire, north of Highway 94, close to Boggy Road. The operator walked to the road and is safe with no injuries.   The fire was estimated at 130,942 acres. It breached the line burning through boggy areas along Blitch Creek toward Highway 94. Eight heavy helicopters and four large air tankers worked Sunday from 8am until sunset.   Today, tractors and engines will be working on all the fire perimeter and with logging operations. Aircraft will be used to watch for hotspots on the southwest side of the fire and to monitor movement to the north on Billys Island.   A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all St. George residents. Charlton County Schools have been closed for Monday.
  • Burn Ban issued in Clay County until further notice 
    Burn Ban issued in Clay County until further notice 
    It’s another sign of the dangerously dry spring across NE Florida.   Clay County has issued a burn ban, effective Tuesday until further notice.  The ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service.  You are still able to use a gas or charcoal grill, but Emergency Managers ask you to keep a constant watch for any stray sparks or embers while cooking outdoors.  Motorized equipment like lawnmowers, ATV’s, and dirt bikes could pose accidental ignition risks.  Emergency Managers recommend property owners clear underbrush or debris, as the dry vegetation creates more fuel for wildfires.   Wildfire prevention tips include: • Prune all branches around the residence to a height of 8 to 10 feet. Keep trees adjacent to buildings free of dead or dying limbs and moss. • Remove all dead limbs, needles and debris from rain gutters. • Avoid open burning completely, especially during this dry season. • Regularly dispose of newspapers and rubbish. • Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Clear flammable vegetation from around and under structures. • Remove dead branches that extend over the roof. • Store flammable materials in approved safety cans. • Keep items available that can be used as fire tools, such as a rake, handsaw, chainsaw, bucket and shovel • Never throw a lighted cigarette from the window of a vehicle or walk off and leave a burning cigarette. |[Summary]
  • 2 dead after explosion, fire at Myrtle Beach campground
    2 dead after explosion, fire at Myrtle Beach campground
    Fire officials say two people have died and another person has been hurt in a fire at a coastal South Carolina campground. >> Watch the news report here In a photo sent to WSOC-TV by a viewer who is visiting Myrtle Beach, a giant fireball is seen coming from a trailer. Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner told local media outlets that the fire was reported at Apache Family Campground and Pier near Myrtle Beach early Tuesday. >> Read more trending news Tanner said four trailers caught fire, and two of them were destroyed in the flames. The names of the victims have not been released. Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach had the blaze under control within an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  For the latest, head to WSOCTV.com.
  • 7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor
    7 things to know now: Sally Yates testifies; frat members arrested; new Oreo flavor
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Suspected serial killer arrested: A former city bus driver has been arrested in the deaths of nine people in the Phoenix, Arizona area, Phoenix police said Monday. Aaron Saucedo, dubbed the Serial Street Shooter, is alleged to have stalked victims after dark then gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in cars. Police have not said what motivated Saucedo to kill his victims. 2. Yates testifies: Sally Yates, the former acting U.S. attorney general, told a Senate subcommittee Monday that she warned the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn had been “compromised” with the Russians, leaving him open to blackmail. In a three-hour hearing, Yates told senators she met with the White House counsel and told him that the story Vice President Mike Pence was telling the public about Flynn’s dealings with the Russian ambassador to the United States was not true. Yates said she wanted to let officials known that Flynn had misled Pence.  3. Fraternity members charged: Eighteen members of a Penn State University fraternity are facing charges in the death of Timothy Piazza, an 18-year-old freshman who died as a result of a fall down stairs during a hazing ritual. The members of Beta Theta Pi will face charges after they failed to call for help until nearly 12 hours after Piazza was injured.      4. Man arrested after punch: A man who killed a California father of five outside of a Las Vegas lounge had served time in jail on attempted murder charges. James Michael Beach, 27, was arrested Sunday in the death of Luis Campos, 45. Beach allegedly punched Campos in the face as he stood outside of the Vanguard Lounge. Witnesses say Beach was walking past the lounge, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him. Campos never regained consciousness. Beach's attorney said Beach didn't mean to kill Campos, and will plead not guilty to the murder charge.  5. A longer life: A study released Monday shows that where you live in the United States can have a significant effect on how long you live. People in Colorado can live as much as 20 years longer than those who live in the Dakotas and the Mississippi River basin, researchers say. A combination of poor diet, lack of exercise, economic status and ethnicity were reasons researchers gave for the different life expectancies.  And one more As if it weren’t enough that the new Oreo flavor showed up in stores on Monday, now Nabisco, the company that makes cookies, has announced they will let consumers have a hand in creating the next flavor. Nabisco is asking devotees of the sandwich cookie to submit their ideas for the next Oreo flavor via the Twitter hashtag #MyOreoCreation for the chance to win $500,000.  In case you missed 
  • Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    An engaged couple – both accomplished Massachusetts doctors – was killed in a chaotic attack Friday night that ended with police shooting and wounding a suspect in South Boston. Sources told WFXT that Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found with their throats slashed in their penthouse apartment. Police say the anesthesiologists were killed by a 30-year-old man with a criminal history named Bampumim Teixeira. >> Watch the news report here What we know about the victims Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and was engaged to Field. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. >> For complete coverage, visit Boston25News.com She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... [and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. What we know about the suspect Teixeira was named Saturday as the prime suspect in the slayings of Bolanos and Field. Police say someone reported a man with a gun at the Macallen Building in South Boston around 8 p.m. Friday, and officers said they found Teixeira. According to police, he fired once before police shot and subdued him. Teixeira was then taken to a hospital. He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice – once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon. >> Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer What we know about the crime Police told WFXT that the victims were found in the apartment on the top floor of the Macallen building after the shootout with Teixeira. A source said the victims had their throats slashed, but few details about the crime scene have been officially released. Both Bolanos and Field lived in the apartment. Police say the victims and Teixeira knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is not clear. >> Read more trending news Full statement from Massachusetts Eye and Ear 'I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. “Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff.  “Everyone at Massachusetts Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.' – Statement of Sunil Eappen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.