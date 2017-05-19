President Donald Trump told Russian officials during a meeting last week that firing FBI Director James Comey relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a report from The New York Times.

Trump spoke about the decision to fire Comey one day after dismissing the top cop, The Times reported, citing a document that summarized the May 10 meeting. The document was read to the newspaper by an American official.

What President Trump told Russian officials about firing James Comey https://t.co/dp3XNec5sq pic.twitter.com/it8kjzNhNU — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2017

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State May 10 during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

The White House has denied the report.