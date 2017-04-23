50,000 bees found in 9-foot long beehive under roof of AZ home

A giant 9-foot long beehive with some 50,000 bees inside was discovered under the eaves and in the attic of a guest house on a property in Tucson, Arizona.
Homeowner Cindy Stewart called in bee experts to help relocate the massive hive of Africanized honey bees last week, according to KOLD-TV.
Stewart said trying to handle the colony by herself seemed risky.
"They're very aggressive, and they can sting you more than once," she told KOLD.
Stewart got help from American Bee Control’s Greg Denker, who said it took at least a year for a hive to grown that big.
"This is a bee hive that has been undisturbed by people for a long time, so it's grown very large,” Denker said.
The agency is relocating the Stewart’s bees to hives and bee boxes in southern Arizona.
NOW: On my way to east side #Tucson home where Cindy Stewart said massive swarm of #BEES has overtaken her property. @TucsonNewsNow 🐝 pic.twitter.com/hyhLZ1iYuv— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 20, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself