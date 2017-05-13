Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
71°
H 81
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
71°
Overcast
H 81° L 68°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 81° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 81° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 81° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
$10,000 reward offered to find white wolf’s shooter
Close

$10,000 reward offered to find white wolf’s shooter

$10,000 reward offered to find white wolf’s shooter
Photo Credit: National Park Service
A rare and recognizable white wolf was illegally shot in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo: National Park Service)

$10,000 reward offered to find white wolf’s shooter

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: National Park Service

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. -  A recognizable and rare white wolf found wounded last month in Yellowstone National Park was shot illegally, according to results from a preliminary necropsy released this week.

“She was one of the most recognizable wolves and sought after by visitors to view and photograph,” the park said in a release.

>> Read more trending news

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the shooter. A separate reward of $5,000 reward is also being offered by Wolves of the Rockies, a wolf advocacy group. 

Hikers found her April 11 on the north side of the park near Gardiner, Montana. She is believed to have been shot between 1 a.m. April 10 and 2 p.m. April 11, officials said. 

Park rangers euthanized her and then sent the body to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory for a necropsy. Preliminary results, released Thursday, indicate she suffered from a gunshot wound after being illegally shot.

She was one of three white wolves in the park. She was 12 years old, twice the age of an average wolf at the park. She was alpha for nine years, and with her alpha male counterpart had at least 20 pups -- 14 of which lived to adulthood.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    Well, it's not the news Jacksonville drivers were expecting, nor wanting, to hear — at least so soon. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announces there are more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week. The far right north and southbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge are closed in order to complete repairs associated with the rehabilitation project. The lanes will be closed through Thursday, May 18.  Some good news, however, is that FDOT says this is the last bit of work that will require lane closures associated with this project. 
  • Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Police found an infant dead Thursday in a car left running in Toledo, Ohio, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news In a statement released to WTVG, police said the baby was found around 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive. He is not believed to be more than 2 months old. It was not immediately clear how long the child was left in the vehicle, although police told The Toledo Blade that the car had been “sitting idle” for a long period of time. The baby’s identity was not immediately known. An autopsy was scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of his death. Police continue to investigate.
  • Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    On Friday, ransomware attacks hit tens of thousands of organizations in what is thought to be the biggest cyberextortion attack recorded, according to a report from The Associated Press. >> Read more trending news The attack gained attention from media largely after it impacted National Health Service operations in England. It has hit computer networks across the globe in more than 60 countries. The New York Times reported that FedEx in the United States and telecommunications companies Telefónica in Spain and MegaFon in Russia were affected. Here are things to know about the ransomware attack. What is ransomware? Ransomware is malware that locks and disables a user’s computer system and demands ransom in order for the user to regain access to their computer and the files on it. Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, told The AP ransom demands start at $300 and two hours later, increasing to $400, $500 and $600.  How does the  ransomware attack happen? The attack exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was patched in March but not on machines that had not been updated or patched, according to NPR. It then prompts the pop ups that tells the user their files are encrypted and can be unencrypted if they pay ransom money. Once one computer is affected, the malware spreads itself across the network. How can future attacks be prevented? Updating computer operating systems when prompted and maintaining up-to-date software is the best bet against ransomware attacks. Many groups were affected by the attacks because machines had not had updated versions of Windows or had versions that Microsoft was no longer offering patches for.
  • Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day. The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom.  Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get. Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions. Which stores have Mother's Day sales? Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise. Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Catalog Spree Edible Arrangements FTD Florists J.C. Penney Kmart Kohls Macy's Michael's Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Zales 1-800 Flowers Mother’s Day gift ideas Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases. Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members. Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet) Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday. Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom. Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase. Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet) NuVision Signature Edition 8' Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99. Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap. Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45  T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet) Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty 'I Love You Mom' engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon 'I Love You Mom' picture frame - $20, Amazon $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's   Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy
  • Trump repeatedly stirs interest in Russia probe – through his own words and tweets
    Trump repeatedly stirs interest in Russia probe – through his own words and tweets
    Four days after getting rave reviews for his first address to a Joint Session of Congress in late February, President Donald Trump was stewing at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida. Instead of talking about that speech and his legislative agenda, Mr. Trump found himself aggravated by developments that had led to the recusal of the Attorney General from any federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. The Russia story had been bubbling a bit more that week, but was about to get a giant jolt – not from the Congress or any news story – but directly from the President of the United States via Twitter. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory,” Mr. Trump wrote. “This is McCarthyism!” Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 It was a major inflection point in the political fight over Russian election meddling, as the White House – and the President – then spent weeks refusing to back down from the charge, even after top intelligence officials repeatedly made clear the Trump claim was not true. “We do not have any information that supports those tweets,” FBI Director James Comey said at a Congressional hearing later in March, a public assertion that evidently aggravated the President. Many believe the desire to prove that Mr. Trump was correct about surveillance of his team then led to the involvement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who dramatically announced he had been provided with new intelligence that showed surveillance of Trump associates during the transition. That led to even more attention and scrutiny in the news media – and ultimately more controversy for the White House and Republicans in Congress. Upon further review, Nunes was forced to step aside as the leader of the House probe into the Russia matter, and now finds himself under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for possibly revealing classified information. In a sense, those four tweets in March by the President about Obama surveillance, spurred hundreds of news stories, dozens of questions at Congressional hearings and White House press briefings, and provided more than enough oxygen to drive the Russia story into April. Think of the Spicer briefing this way – most of Q&A stemmed from the Trump 'wiretap' tweets of March 4 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 30, 2017 This past week, there was a similar turning point, as one tweet and one interview ignited two different firestorms over the Russia probe – once again – all started by the President. Two days after firing FBI Director James Comey, the President sat for an interview with NBC News – and upended his own team’s argument that Comey had been fired for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email affair. Instead, the President made it sound like his frustration with Comey over the Russia probe had played a major factor in his decision. Trump to NBC: 'When I decided to [fire Comey], I said to myself, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.' — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 11, 2017 “In one short interview, the President made liars of every single person who mounted a credible defense of the decision,” said talk show host Erick Erickson, who urged Mr. Trump to “Shut the Hell Up” in a Friday post. “His undisciplined tweets give the public contradictory information, and a sense that he wants to run the country via social media instead of democratic debate,” wrote John Moody at Foxnews.com. BREAKING: Trump says he was going to fire Comey as FBI director regardless of the recommendation from No. 2 Justice Department official — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 11, 2017 In the NBC interview, Mr. Trump called Comey a “showboat” and said the FBI Director had been grandstanding during his Congressional testimony. Those remarks quickly rumbled around the halls of Capitol Hill like an earthquake. “I’m offended at the President’s comments,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Democrats were incensed; they felt like the President has made it clear that he fired Comey for pressing the investigation into ties between Mr. Trump and Moscow – some even charged it amounted to obstruction of justice. But the President wasn’t done. Washington had been stunned by the firing of Comey on Tuesday, but now, there was one more million pound hammer coming down on Friday morning, as Mr. Trump raised the possibility that he had secretly tape recorded a dinner conversation from January with Comey. James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 “This is very disturbing,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “The President is now openly threatening the former FBI Director.” “First obstruction of an investigation. Now witness intimidation from the highest office,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA). “A sad moment for even this White House.” Democrats wasted no time in demanding the tapes. “Mr. President, if there are “tapes” relevant to the Comey firing, it’s because you made them and they should be provided to Congress,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). At the afternoon briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was directly asked if the President had taped Comey. There was no answer. “Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?” one reporter asked. “I’ve talked to the President,” Spicer said, “and the President has nothing further to add on that.” Instead of a week focused on building momentum for a health care overhaul bill approved by the House, the President had used the power of his office to make this a week that was All About Russia. The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017 Judging by Mr. Trump’s tweets and his interviews – and how they drive the news – that Russia probe might keep going for a while.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.