100-year-old twin sisters celebrate huge milestone in photo shoot 

Twin sisters in Ibiraçu, Brazil, are celebrating their 100th birthday with their very big families.

Photographer Camila Lima told ABC News she saw a news story about Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi and wanted to take photos of them in honor of the milestone.

>> Read more trending news

The sisters will celebrate their 100th year on May 24.

Lima, 28, said she takes photos of older couples regularly “as a way to inspire young couples.” When she approached the sisters with the idea, they immediately agreed.

RELATED: Grandfather shows off dance moves at 100th birthday, proving age is just a number

The Gazeta Online reported they celebrated their birthday with 100 people Saturday.

Maria has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Paulina has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The sisters also have five other brothers who are still alive, out of a total of 18.

See their photos below: