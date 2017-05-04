A Florida man is facing drug charges after police found pottery covered in $600,000 worth of methamphetamine paste at his Polk County mobile home.

Omar Palencia, 30, who police say arranged to have the drugs shipped to Florida, reportedly planned to cook the meth out of the pottery and sell it, WFLA-TV reported.

But Palencia’s plan went south after he unknowingly recruited an undercover deputy for help extracting the drugs, news outlets reported.

“In Mexico, they were dipped in liquid methamphetamine, and carefully, they placed small glass squares on the vase to make it appear to be this beautiful pottery,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA.

Authorities estimated the amount of meth on the three vases equaled about 10 kilos of drugs. Police said Palencia also had additional 101 grams of meth paste for “personal use.”

Palencia faces multiple charges including trafficking in meth, possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

