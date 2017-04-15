Afghan official: MOAB death total rises to 94 

An Afghan official said Saturday that the death toll in the wake of the most powerful non-nuclear bomb dropped by the U.S. military has risen to at least 94, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

"The number of Daesh fighters killed in the U.S. bomb in Achin district jumped to 94, including four commanders," Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogiani told CNN.

"Our team is in the area and they are doing clearance, so the figure might change as they find more bodies," Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, told CNN.

>> Defense Department releases MOAB footage

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the "mother of all bombs,” was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday, CNN reported.

The initial toll given by Afghan officials for Thursday's strike was 36. A statement released Friday through ISIS' media wing, Amaq News Agency, said none of the terror group's fighters were killed or injured.

The strike targeted a network of underground tunnels that ISIS had been using to stage attacks in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

The bomb destroyed three underground tunnels, weapons and ammunition, but no civilians were hurt, CNN reported, citing U.S. and Afghan officials.