Alan Thicke's sons file lawsuit against stepmother

Alan Thicke’s eldest sons are fighting against their father’s widow.

According to People magazine, Robin and Brennan Thicke filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court after Tanya Callau claimed that the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2005 before marrying the late actor is invalid.

Thicke left his sons ownership “in equal squares” of his Carpinteria, California, ranch, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was his wish to keep “the Ranch” in the family after purchasing it in 1989. His three sons, Robin, Brennan and Carter, were also given “75 percent of his personal effects, and 60 percent of his remaining estate.”

Callau was left with “all of the Ranch’s furnishings, 25 percent of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, all of his death benefits from pensions and union memberships ... and (a) 40 percent share of his remaining estate,” documents said.

“Alan also provided that Tanya may live in the Ranch after his death so long as she maintains the property and expenses,” documents said, according to the magazine.

Shortly after her husband died, Callau claimed that her prenup is invalid.

“Nonetheless, despite Alan’s generous benefits and careful planning, Tanya demands more. Tanya insists the prenuptial agreement that she entered into before marrying Alan is invalid. Now that Alan is dead, Tanya claims there are numerous problems with the trust and the prenuptial agreement,” attorney Alex Weingarten wrote in the petition.

“Tanya asserts that there is no chance the ‘prenup’ could withstand (a) legal challenge and that she has very significant community rights in the trust’s assets and rights of reimbursement with respect to improvements to the Ranch. Tanya also claims ‘Marvin rights’ asserting that she had to forego opportunities to pursue and advance her own career in order to support Alan and be his companion and partner, including raising Carter,’ Weingarten wrote.

Weingarten claimed that Brennan and Robin Thicke, who were appointed co-trustees of their late father’s estate before his death, “made every effort to resolve this without the need for going to court.” He said they decided to file a lawsuit only to “honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau.”

Alan Thicke was 69 when he died unexpectedly on Dec. 13 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter, from his marriage to Miss World 1990, Gina Tolleson. Robin and Brennan Thicke are from Alan Thicke’s first marriage to “Days of Our Lives” actress Gloria Loring, which lasted from 1970 to 1986.

