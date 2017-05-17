Alan Thicke’s widow responds to lawsuit her stepsons filed against her

Alan Thicke’s widow, Tanya Callau, is firing back at a lawsuit brought against her by two of her stepsons Brennan and Robin Thicke.

Her lawyer, Adam Streisand, told Page Six:

“Tanya Thicke has never threatened to take private family matters public, and she never has. It is clear that Alan’s sons have chosen this distasteful public smear tactic to bully Tanya, by stirring up the tabloid media, filing a bogus lawsuit, and refusing family mediation.

“Tanya is still grieving the death of her beloved husband and out of respect for Alan’s memory intends to handle his son’s false statements privately.”

The brothers filed the lawsuit after Callau claimed the prenuptial agreement she signed before marrying the late star in 2005 is invalid, despite having no prior complaints about the contract.

Thicke, who died suddenly in December, left equal shares of his California ranch to his sons, along with “75 percent of his personal effects and 60 percent of his remaining estate,” according to court documents.

Callau was left with “all of the Ranch’s furnishings, 25 percent of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, all of his death benefits from pensions and union memberships ... and 40 percent share of his remaining estate. Alan also provided that Tanya may live in the Ranch after his death so long as she maintains the property and expenses,” documents said.

However, she’s saying the prenup is invalid.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - MAY 7: Actor/producer Alan Thicke and model Tanya Callau pose at dinner after being married on May 7, 2005 at The One&Only Pamilla Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

According to Brennan and Robin Thicke’s lawyer, they “did everything they could to settle this out of court.”

“I cannot speak for Ms. Callau and what she wanted. All I can say is that we did everything we could to settle this out of court but that it takes two to tango,” he said.